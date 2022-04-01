Youtube can create specific page for podcasts

You podcasts keep growing and are currently one of the most consumed media formats in the country. After gaining strength during the Covid-19 pandemic, the novelty is that channels that produce this type of content may have a exclusive guide on youtube.

Audio platforms like Spotify have noticed the success of the format, today consumed by almost 30 million Brazilians. Now, the video-sharing site appears to be heading down the same path.

A document revealing YouTube’s plans was leaked by Podnews. There are 84 pages detailing new features and monetization specific to podcasts, in addition to other technical and marketing aspects.

As the leak shows, the idea is to create an exclusive section under the address youtube.com/podcasts, located on the homepage of the site. In this way, the company will be able to work on new ways of inserting ads. See more details in the image below:

YouTube has not yet officially commented on the information, but updates are expected to be released in 2022.

Spotify is now the main player in the advertising market for podcasts, and continues to invest heavily in the format. Betting on the segment is a good strategy for Google’s video platform, since Instagram, TikTok and Kwai have been gaining more and more space in the video market.