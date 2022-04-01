Zelensky fires Ukrainian generals: ‘I don’t have time to deal with traitors’

Ukraine’s president dismissed two military men and called them ‘anti-heroes’; war with Russia has reached its 36th day of conflict

EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT Volodymyr Zelensky sacked top Ukrainian military generals



the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a statement this Thursday, 31, dismissed two high-ranking generals from the Ukrainian army. In his speech, the president called the duo “anti-heroes” and claimed that he has no time “for traitors”. Naumov Andriy Olehovych, former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the Security Service; and Kryvoruchko Serhiy Oleksandrovych, former head of the Office of the Security Service in the Kherson region, were discharged from the military by Zelensky. “Those military personnel, among senior officers, who have not decided where their homeland is, who violate the military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people with regard to the protection of our state, its freedom and independence, will inevitably be deprived of high military ranks and gradually they will all be punished”, claimed the representative. war with Russia reached the 36th day in a row.