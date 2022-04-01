Zelensky says situation remains difficult in Ukraine, dismisses security officials | World

And in a rare sign of internal dissent, Zelensky also said in a video speech that he fired two high-ranking members of the national security service on the grounds that they were traitors.

Zelenskiy claimed that the Russians are so evil and so eager for destruction that they seem otherworldly, “monsters that burn and plunder, that attack and are bent on killing.”

Russia says it is carrying out a “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” the neighboring country. Moscow denies Kiev’s accusations that Russian forces are attacking civilians.

Zelensky said Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians back from Kiev and Chernihiv – two cities that Moscow announced would no longer be the focus of attacks as they sought to secure the breakaway regions of Donbass and Luhansk in the southeast.

“There will be battles ahead. We still have to go through a very difficult road to get everything we want,” he declared.