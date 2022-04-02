4 ways biking can improve your mental health – 01/04/2022

Anxiety and depression are illnesses that affect an increasing number of people. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), data show a 25% increase in incidences around the globe. We might call them the “diseases of the millennium”. The neoliberal lifestyle in the world’s peripheries pushes us more and more towards anxious and depressive clinical conditions. Hence the importance of emphasizing here that these are not cases of “freshness”.

But here’s good news. There are ways to deal with these illnesses. Therapies with psychologists/psychiatrists are indicated. Sports too! When we exercise, our body releases endorphins and dopamine, which are hormones that bring us feelings of physical and emotional well-being. In addition to these more physical issues, I will list other points that will make you include the bike in your routine and in the maintenance of your mental health.

focus on now

When we are anxious, our mind wanders through past regrets and anxieties or future uncertainties. When cycling, it is essential to focus on the here and now. We are present in the current space-time, paying attention to what is happening at the time.

Contact with nature

In Brazil there is an endless number of beautiful trails that can be explored by bike. It is known that contact with nature helps us mentally, and there are even practices that are based on this, such as ecotherapy. If you don’t have easy access or time to visit such a trail, even in the city it is possible to have this kind of feeling. When we cycle, we are more exposed to the sun, increasing our level of vitamin D. The wind on the face, in turn, brings a feeling of freedom that, frankly, is indescribable. Just feeling it.

more energy

With the continuity of pedaling practice, our physical conditioning becomes more robust. The body starts to respond better to the orders of the brain. Tasks that once seemed to require a lot of energy and energy become less painful.

Find people

Riding can involve more than just you and your bike. The cycling community is very stimulating. It is quite possible that when you start cycling, you will meet new people and make great friendships.