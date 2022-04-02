A question of freedom or why is this war really different | Opinion

When the war broke out in Ukraine, I had the idea that everyone would understand the relevance of the moment we were living, a turning point for a new era. But after a month of war, after reading a lot of what has been written in the media, I have doubts. I am not referring to the reaction on the part of the national left that goes so far against the current world that it seems to think that Putin, the king of oligarchs, is a worthy representative of the communist values ​​of the former USSR. This is not even worth commenting on! But other thinkers I’ve come to respect have also relativized the importance of this war in relation to other recent conflicts.

It seems to me that we have a dilemma between values ​​and a perception of what can be the prototype of a fairer international order. Let’s start with this last part. Many have said that nothing distinguishes this war from many others in international law and order. Of course there are reasons for this opinion and I do not deny them. It is true that we have had dozens of wars in the last decades, many still ongoing and many condemnable from the point of view of the international framework. We had wars that killed many innocent people, including children, bombed cities and even cities completely removed from the map (well, here Russia undoubtedly plays the most relevant role, with the examples of Aleppo or Grozny), we had war crimes and even states to invade other independent states for reasons purely invented by the invaders (yes, and Iraq is one of the examples)! All this is obviously reprehensible and this is not where this war stands out!







But, let me say, this war is really different from all the others we’ve had in the last few decades.

Regarding the empathy of public opinion, it is said that we are deifying the Ukrainians and their president in a somewhat irrational way. Of course, when talking about public opinion, there is always some irrationality… In life, everything is relative: the death of a loved one will never be similar to the death of a stranger, such as the war against a people we are close to ( Ukraine was already one of the main immigrant communities in Portugal and is a European country) will never be the same as the war against a more distant people. Just look at the national mobilization on the East Timor issue… and the near indifference of many of our neighbors in the EU. It would be unrealistic to ask that public opinion and the media manage to be completely indifferent to this and 100% neutral or impartial, on top of all the indifference to the deaths of civilians that has been shown in this conflict and the globalized coverage in all the media. communication and social networks.

But there are other, more relevant reasons why this war is unique and has since day one deserved the empathy of many in Western countries with liberal democracies.

Since the Second World War, there has not been a war against an independent and democratic state, by another state (in this case a non-democratic state), and with the clear objective of limiting its freedom. If we look at history, this very rarely happened… And the last example, the most paradigmatic, will be Hitler’s invasions in World War II on European democratic states. So it’s no wonder that many see the Ukrainian War as having many similarities to this war, as it was the last example of a direct military attack on the freedom of a people. It is not surprising that many feel that the Ukrainians are fighting us all for freedom, not least because there are good reasons to think that Putin will not want to stop here.







All this does not imply, contrary to what many people claim, that Ukrainian democracy was perfect or that Zelenskii is the perfect man or politician, but only that they are fighting for values ​​that most Westerners share and that we all feel are endangered and need to be defended. Churchill or Luther-King were not perfect men, but we all know the aura they acquired, precisely because of the role and courage they had in defending what many thought were non-negotiable values.

In much of what is read about this war, it seems to be one of the oldest debates in our history, between two values ​​that we all hold dear: peace and freedom. Many seem to argue that maybe we can give up the second (of course not here in your backyard, but in the backyard of others) to have the first. And that the best thing was for Ukraine to give in and negotiate with Putin its soul, its territory, its freedom of choice, in exchange for peace. Also because on the other side is someone who can press the button…







I and many others, of course, continue to defend that we will always have to fight for freedom, principle number 1, without compromise, even if in some circumstances we may have to lose the peace for some time. Call me naive, I accept. But that was the only way to defeat Hitler! And being close to the time of year when we celebrate the 25th of April, it’s a good thing that 48 years ago we had soldiers who weren’t afraid to take risks and fought for the freedom they believed in as their first principle!







The author writes according to the new orthographic agreement