Abandoned is still in production, but the prologue is postponed

Blue Box Game Studios has gone public with the rumors about the cancellation of Abandoned. Through a statement posted on social media, those responsible for the project said they were bombarded with questions about the possible abandonment of the IP, but denied the speculations.

The community started creating theories after a series of posts were deleted from the developer’s official account. After the great repercussion, the company said the following:

Our response to the Cancellation rumours: pic.twitter.com/EuiY8Squ52 — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) March 31, 2022

dear community, We’ve recently been bombarded with queries and questions about the development status of Abandoned. In light of the latest rumors claiming that the game has been cancelled, we clarify that these rumors are false. We are working on the reveal through the Realtime Experience App and online channels along with the game’s Prologue. This was planned for the first quarter of 2022, but unfortunately, we are not ready yet and have underestimated our development roadmap. As such, we’ve delayed the reveal and release of the Abandoned prologue. We’ll release the prologue when it’s stable, ready, and good.

More about Abandoned

Since its announcement in April 2021, Abandoned has been the subject of a number of rumors. After the community created theories involving Hideo Kojima’s participation in the project, the devs had to explain themselves, but the impatience of the fans even generated death threats to the team.

In the end, the studio was hacked, the project could change its name, and the App, which brought a very controversial and short reveal of the game, was not used anymore until then. What will be the future of the game? We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.