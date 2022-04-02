Accident was registered as culpable bodily injury.

The accident involving former BBB Rodrigo Mussi was registered as culpable bodily injury while driving a motor vehicle, the SSP (Secretariat of Public Security) said in a statement. The term “guilty” means that it was unintentional.

Rodrigo has been hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas since yesterday, in serious condition. The former BBB underwent brain surgery to drain a hemorrhage and a catheter was placed.

In an interview with “Bom Dia SP” (TV Globo), Kaique Reis, driver of the app car, said that he “probably” dozed off at the wheel and that the former BBB was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident happened around 3 am yesterday morning (31) at Marginal Pinheiros, near the Eusébio Matoso Bridge. Rodrigo he was returning from the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, known as Morumbi, where he watched the Paulistão final. The car crashed into the back of a truck.

The SSP reported that both the driver of the application car and the truck driver took the breathalyzer test, which was negative for both.

“As it is a crime of conditional action, the victim’s family members were advised about the deadline for criminal representation for the continuity of investigations”, the note also says.

Rodrigo’s health status

According to an assessment of splash, the former BBB underwent brain surgery to drain a hemorrhage and a catheter was placed. Despite having other injuries, the head is considered the worst by doctors. He had two open fractures in his leg and the surgery was completed after 4 hours. Rodrigo’s state of health is serious.

As disclosed by Mussi’s team on social media, at the moment his state of health is considered “delicate”.

He suffered head trauma during the accident, in addition to body fractures. He is currently undergoing multiple surgery on his leg and head. says excerpt from the released note

After the end of the head surgery, the advisory informed, also in a note, that he will remain under observation for 48 hours, “so that the next procedures and medications are defined. He remains in the ICU and sedated”, they reported.

Earlier this afternoon, the team reported that the surgeries were successful and that Rodrigo reacts well.

Sought by the report, Hospital das Clínicas reported that it is not authorized to pass on information without the family’s authorization.