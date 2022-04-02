Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Needs Review, Senators Call

In another chapter of the novel of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, this time a group of US senators is asking that the negotiation be reviewed by the responsible body.

The justification of the politicians, according to the website The Wall Street Journal, is that when purchased, the producer of overwatch and World of Warcraft would not be held responsible for all reports of misconduct in the workplace. The takeover review request was submitted to the Federal Trade Commission and signed by Senators Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse.

In the message, addressed to the chairman of the committee Lina Khan, and says that the four are “deeply concerned about the consolidation of the technology industry and the impact of this on workers”. They also say that “this lack of accountability, despite shareholders, employees and the public asking [Bobby] Kotick be held accountable for the culture he created [no ambiente de trabalho]would be an unacceptable result of the proposed acquisition by Microsoft”.

Senators fear that Activision Blizzard will not be held accountable for the actions of its leaders when it is acquired by MicrosoftSource: Activision

This request sent to the Federal Trade Commission came shortly after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruled on Tuesday that the producer should pay multi-million damages. As part of one of the lawsuits for allegations of misconduct, in September last year the company agreed to pay US$ 18 million (approximately R$ 85.4 million) to its employees and former employees who were victims of harassment and discrimination in the environment. of work.

In addition, Activision Blizzard is still the subject of a lawsuit and investigation in the State of California, being accused of allowing sexism, gender-based harassment and “brotherhood culture” in its offices.