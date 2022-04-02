After covid, Disney releases hugs in parks characters in the USA

After two years of restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic, Disney released the resumption of “traditional greetings” from characters in its US parks.

Starting April 18, guests will be able to hug, shake hands and take pictures with Mickey and company at Disneyland, California, and Walt Disney World, Florida.

The change in health protocol was announced by Disney Parks this Thursday (31).

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve taken a very gradual and intentional approach to health and safety protocols. Recent trends and guidance [sanitárias] created opportunities for us to bring back some of our much-loved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences,” explained Shawn Slater, Senior Communications Manager for Disney Live Entertainment.

“Although [as liberações] are not available in all locations immediately, we expect to reopen in phases throughout the spring and early summer.”

It’s not just the traditional encounters with the characters that will be back. Disney still has plans to bring back to California parks this season some nighttime shows that were on hold.

Among them are “Disneyland Forever”, “Fantasmic!”, “Main Street Electrical Parade” — in celebration of its 50th anniversary — and “World of Color”. Fireworks at sea and Broadway-style musical performances are also expected to return to the company’s cruises. Walt Disney World has already started its recovery with the show “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire”.

100% back hosting

For the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic hit the American continent, all hotels that are part of the Disney resort complex are open.

The last to welcome guests again, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resumed its operation this Thursday (31).

But Disney has not yet fully returned to the “old normal”: there are still rules for the use of masks in parts of its attractions in the US. And while American parks experience greater freedom, Disney Shanghai remains closed after the lockdown imposed by Chinese authorities due to the new outbreak of covid-19 in the country.