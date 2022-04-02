After the Russians leave, drone films what remains of the Antonov An-225 and the airport

The retreat of Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv (Kiev) allowed civilians to get closer to Gostomel Airport, where Antonov Airlines is headquartered.





The world’s largest plane was destroyed when there was a second attempt, this time successfully, by Russian forces to take a key airport near the capital Kyiv.

Since then, only images from the ground, and with some distance from the aircraft, showed the damage, which was concentrated in the front of the aircraft, affecting mainly the cockpit area to the junction of the wings.

Now, an aerial image in great quality gives a greater dimension of the damage, also showing part of the right wing, in addition to the front section of the fuselage previously seen practically unrecognizable.

The video also shows other aircraft, including a group of scrap metals, which were already there before the invasion of Russia. Other details shown are the marks of the armored mats on the nearby farms and the neighboring neighborhoods destroyed by the war, check it out:

The destruction of the An-225, despite creating a patriotic movement, also revealed a not-so-beautiful side of Antonov, generating an internal crisis:



