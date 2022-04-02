Airport is closed after explosion on Latam plane in Colombia

The Aeropuerto Internacional José María Córdova de Rionegro airport had to be temporarily closed last Tuesday (29) after an unusual explosion occurred in a plane, which had to make an emergency landing.

The scene was recorded by one of the passengers and clearly shows the despair of the other occupants.

The flight had left Medellín and was bound for the coastal city of Cartagena, Colombia.

Latam, the airline responsible for the flight, explained how the aircraft’s tires exploded.

“The plane had a problem with the nose landing gear wheels during takeoff. As a result of this situation, the plane immediately returned to the airport,” it said in a statement.

Concessionaire responsible for the airport, Airplan reported that the situation could be completed successfully and without injuries.

“All the attention units (aeronautical firefighters, airport health and authorities) are on site responding to the emergency,” he said shortly after the explosion.

The airport was able to resume normal activities in the early hours of Wednesday (30).

watch the recording