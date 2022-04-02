Amazon workers are able to unionize

Amazon workers in New York won a historic victory by joining unions. The defeat of the multinational is a major milestone for the global company. The conglomerate kept the unions out of operations for 25 years.

Employees who worked at a warehouse in the American city voted in favor of joining an institution that defends labor rights. The achievement gives the employees the first position in operations in the large company. The election that took place at Amazon’s JFK8 distribution center on Staten Island had a tight score.

The Amazon Workers Union (ALU) led the vote, with 2,654 votes in favor, while the opposition totaled 2,131 against. After the result, Christian Smalls, founder of the Union, celebrated the decision with emotion and signed the results.

Read more:

1 – Amazon is notified by Procon-SP for cancellation of purchases with coupons

2 – Italy imposes a billion-dollar record fine against Amazon; Know the value

3 – Amazon confesses that Alexa is a spy inside the house

New York result may encourage employees at other Amazon branches around the world

The defeat of one of the largest companies in the world can encourage other workers to fight for their rights. “Here it goes! Welcome to the 1st union in America for Amazon”, triumphantly celebrated unionist Christian Smalls on his Twitter.

“This is a huge boost for the entire labor movement. This will inspire workers, not just in the US. In people’s eyes, Amazon and Walmart are interchangeable as the biggest private sector employers that everyone thought couldn’t be beaten.”

Click here to register for the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link