AMD says Radeon RX 6500M is superior to Intel Arc A370M

This week, the Intelfinally, officially made its entry into the GPUs. The company announced five models for notebooks from three different lines, ARC 3, ARC 5 and ARC 7. The first graphics cards already available to the public are from ARC line 3 (the lightest), the A350M and A370M, while the others should arrive close to the month of June. The company, however, avoided providing comparative performance charts with models from other manufacturers, but this Thursday (31), the company OMG did.

THE Radeon owner published on its official Twitter a graphic that puts the models face to face Radeon 6500Mlaunched at the beginning of the year, and the Intel ARC A370Mfor now, the Arc Alchemist fastest available. And in all games listed by OMG in the comparison of average fps in 1080p resolution, the brand’s 6nm GPU was ahead of the model Intel.

During the Q&A session at the launch event of ARCa Intel stated that he would leave the comparisons to the reviewersbut it seems that the OMG acted quickly to welcome the new player in the GPUs.

THE OMG chose to make its comparison with the Intel through a model that carries the process technology TSMC N6the only 6 nm that the Radeon maker has in the entire RDNA2 line, as well as the model ARC available.



In addition, in general, both also share memory specifications, with 4 GB 64-bit GDDR6as well as being located in the same range of TDP, 35W to 50W. The Intel model is a ACM-G11 GPU complete with 8 Xe-Cores1024 FP32 cores, while the board OMG has 16 compute units, 1024 cores, on its Navi 24 XM processor (via VideoCardz).

Via: VideoCardz Source: AMD Radeon RX