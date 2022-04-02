Ana Clara, Rodrigo’s ex-affair, speaks out for the 1st time after an accident: “Very distressing”

HIV Tubewho was living a ‘romance’ with Rodrigo, spoke about the accident on Thursday (30). His health condition is serious and, according to information, the formerBBB 22 suffered a head trauma. In your Instagramshe published: “Rodrigo has not been a public person for a short time, the family is scared. Please, I sincerely ask you to respect it.”.

“Don’t believe everything you read, even in those moments there are people wanting headlines! We are 24 hours with the doctors and trust only what you see there. But right now, it’s just time to pray and respect the family, please.”, he added. in contact with the gshowshe also confirmed that the case is delicate: “It is really serious and we need prayer”.

Who also commented on the topic was Ana Claraduring the program ‘Out of home’. As HIV Tubeshe also had a “throw” with Rodrigo, but it ended up not working. In addition to the presenter, celebrities such as Neymar and Juliette also sent messages of strength. So far, he has had surgery on his head and one of his legs.

“The news that we have about Rodrigo’s condition is that he is stable and, of course, we here at Gshow, our entire team sign below, we are really rooting for his recovery, that he recovers soon”he said A-N-A. Soon after, in your twittershe added: “Very distressing, sad night. Heartily rooting for Rodrigo’s recovery”.