Anti-Russian sanctions could dilute dollar hegemony and result in a fragmented international monetary system, says IMF

Gita Gopinath, director of the IMF, believes that financial constraints encourage the emergence of currency blocs based on trade between separate groups of countries.

247, with Financial Times – Anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West over the military operation in Ukraine threaten to gradually dilute the US dollar’s dominance and result in a more fragmented international monetary system, said Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). .

According to Gopinath, the financial restrictions imposed on Russia encourage the emergence of small currency blocs based on trade between separate groups of countries.

“The dollar would remain the main global currency even in this scenario, but fragmentation at a lower level is certainly quite possible,” she said. “We are already seeing this with some countries renegotiating the currency in which they are paid for trade.”

Gopinath said the greater use of other currencies in global trade leads to greater diversification of reserve assets held by national central banks.

“Countries tend to accumulate reserves in the currencies they trade with the rest of the world and in which they borrow from the rest of the world, so you can see some slow trends towards other currencies playing a bigger role. [em ativos de reserva]”, he said.

The dollar’s dominance is unlikely to be challenged in the medium term, she added.

