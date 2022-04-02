Apple starts pre-sale of iPhone SE 2022 in Brazil

O new iPhone SEreleased by apple in early March, is available for pre-sale in Brazil from this Friday (1st). Interested in buying the version, known for combining the design of previous models with the performance of the latest generations, you can now book the device.

In the Apple online store, the Apple’s “cheap” cell phone, which wouldn’t be selling as much as expected globally, has three color options: black (midnight), red (Product red) and white (stellar). The buyer also has three storage alternatives to choose from — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

in relation to iPhone SE 2022 prices in Brazil, the values ​​suggested by the manufacturer start from R$ 4,199, in the 64 GB version. In the variant with intermediate capacity (128 GB), the price is R$ 4,699, while the model with more available space (256 GB) costs R$ 5,699.

The iPhone SE 3 already appears in Apple’s online store.Source: Apple Store/Reproduction

According to the Cupertino giant, the pre-sale of third generation iPhone SE runs until April 8, when the device can begin shipping to buyers. Shipping is free and delivery can take between four to six business days after the transaction, depending on the region.

Compact size, 5G and longer battery life

From the first version, the iPhone SE features its compact size. And it remained in the 2022 edition, which has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with up to 625 nits of brightness, a considerable increase over the 2016 model, with its 4 inches.

He still brings the A15 Bionic chipthe same used in the iPhone 13, delivering performance that has led it to outperform the Galaxy S22 Ultra in benchmark tests. The RAM memory is 4 GB, improving the specifications of the iPhone SE 2020, and 5G connectivity is another differentiator.

It is also worth mentioning the larger capacity battery (2,018 mAh) of the iPhone SE 3, capable of delivering two hours more autonomy than the previous generation, according to tests. The cameras are 12 MP with 4K recording at the rear and 7 MP at the front, with several improvements provided by the latest generation processor.