Apple will check the status of the device before repairing

THE appleseeking to combat the theft of iPhoneswould be implementing an action that prohibits Apple’s technical assistance from repairing devices whose IMEI is listed as stolen or lost.

See too: Who can and how much does it cost to apply for the New RG?

According to information published by MacRumors, the databases where the IMEIs will be consulted will be Mobile Genius and GS, internal systems of the iPhonesin order to identify the status of the device before starting repairs.

Currently, Apple’s technical assistance services are already prohibited from repairing devices if the customer is unable to disable the “find iPhone” feature, and for the store to accept unlocking a device’s screen, the consumer needs to prove that he really owns the device. model with the product invoice.

Prohibition must also reach Brazil

According to information published by TechTudo, the ban should apply to Apple’s technical assistance in Brazil, as well, since the international base that is maintained by the GSMA also holds the data of the blocks carried out in Brazil, according to information from technicians from Anatel.

It is worth mentioning that the IMEI is a number that identifies the device, such as a CPF number. Through the IMEI it is possible to know the date of purchase of the device, information about color and model, in addition to the status of the device.

This code can be seen on the handset box, or by dialing *#06#. The recommendation is that the user register the theft through an incident report, in addition to blocking the IMEI of the device.

The purpose of the action is to make people stop buying second-hand iPhones illegally and without the invoice, as each buyer who accepts the purchase of these devices of unknown origin, helps to promote the theft of devices and robbery in the streets. .

Today, to unlock the screen of a unit in a technical assistance, the consumer must prove that he has legal possession of the model through the product invoice, which is the document that proves the purchase. So far, the company has not officially confirmed the new policies disclosed by the report.

So far, Apple has not confirmed the new policies or whether they will arrive in Brazil.