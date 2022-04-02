At the UN, Brazil resists pressure and does not adhere to sanctions against Russia

Brazil has condemned the war in Ukraine, but has criticized sanctions in both the UN Assemblies and the Security Council.

247 – Brazil will not adhere to the sanctions imposed against Russia due to the war in Ukraine despite the pressure exerted by the governments of the United States and European countries for the country to adopt a tougher position in the United Nations (UN) votes. ), on the grounds that it is necessary to choose a side in the conflict.

Diplomats interviewed by the newspaper O Globo observe that Brazil’s neutrality is linked to the fact that the country is not located in Europe and is not one of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). There is also a fear that by adhering to the sanctions, Brazil will be economically impacted, especially in the agribusiness sector, which depends heavily on inputs and fertilizers imported from Russia.

Also according to the report, “one of the sources recalled that European countries have not broken relations with Russia, they continue to buy Russian gas and oil, and it does not seem logical, he added, to demand that Brazil be ‘more realistic than the king’”. Along these lines, European ambassadors have frequently spoken with interlocutors at Itamaraty in an attempt to get the country to take a tougher stance against Russia.

Brazil has been condemning the Russian invasion, but has criticized the sanctions voted in the United Nations (UN) Assemblies and in the Security Council, where the country occupies a rotating seat for a period of two years.

Also according to Globo, “possible consequences of this divergence in Brazil’s relations with the EU and the US are minimized by government sources, who emphasize the need for Brazil to maintain an independent position, which does not sacrifice relations with two partners of weight in global geopolitics: Russia and China”.

The Brazilian position is shared, in part, by former Chancellor Celso Amorim, who believes that “under different circumstances, Brazil should have abstained from the UN votes, in line with its BRICS partners (China, India and South Africa). , in addition to Russia)”, in addition to collaborating in the elaboration of a ceasefire plan regarding the conflict in Eastern Europe.

