At the UN, Brazil resists pressure and does not adhere to sanctions against Russia

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on At the UN, Brazil resists pressure and does not adhere to sanctions against Russia 8 Views

Brazil has condemned the war in Ukraine, but has criticized sanctions in both the UN Assemblies and the Security Council.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Zelensky says Russian forces are leaving ‘disaster’

posted on 04/02/2022 09:41 (credit: Getty Images) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved