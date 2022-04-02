Australia to send tanks to Ukraine after Zelensky talks, says Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that he would send armored vehicles to Ukraine following a request from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Morrison, however, did not say when and how many armored vehicles, known as Bushmasters, will be sent to help Ukraine in the conflict against Vladimir Putin’s military troops.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Peter Dutton previously stated that only four vehicles could be transported at a time on Australian military aircraft.

“We’re not just sending our prayers, we’re sending our weapons, we’re sending our ammunition, we’re sending our humanitarian aid, we’re sending all of this and bulletproof vests,” Morrison said.

“We’re going to send our armored vehicles, our Bushmasters too. And we’re taking them there in our C-17s.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for armored vehicles as he spoke to Australia’s parliament via video call on Thursday night, saying “we have to keep those who are fighting this evil armed.”

“You have a very good armed personnel vehicle, the Bushmaster, which can substantially help Ukraine, and other equipment that can strengthen our position in terms of weapons,” added Zelensky. “If you have the opportunity to share this with us, we would be very grateful.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, and also announced, as a sanction, a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ore to Vladimir Putin.

According to the Australian government, Russia depends on Australia for almost 20% of its aluminum needs.

