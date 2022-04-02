Brazil approves first drug to treat Covid-19 in SUS

Adult hospitalized patients who need oxygen by mask or nasal catheter as a result of Covid-19 can be treated with a drug called baricitinib. It is the first for the treatment of the disease incorporated by the Unified Health System (SUS) and registered in Brazil, with indication for moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The decision was published signed by the Secretariat of Science and Technology and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE) in the Official Gazette of the Union.

The drug had already been approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) as a treatment for severe cases and was recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

During Conitec’s analysis process, the issue was submitted to public consultation, between March 15th and 24th, with contributions from specialists and society in general. The committee’s final recommendation, favorable to incorporation in an extraordinary meeting, was called last Wednesday (30).

In addition, the studies analyzed by the commission demonstrate that the use of the drug can contribute to a reduction of deaths from Covid-19 of hospitalized adult patients who need oxygen by mask or nasal catheter or high flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation.

Baractinib is a drug that acts on the immune system, that is, it helps in the process of recovery from inflammatory conditions. The drug reduces the action of interleukin-6 (IL-6), which is the substance linked to the occurrence of inflammatory reactions given by various diseases and with high levels in more severe cases of the disease.

Source: Agência Brasil

