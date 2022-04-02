brothers suspect tragedy because of Tadeu’s seriousness

The seriousness of presenter Tadeu Schmidt in charge of the BBB22 on Thursday (30/3) caught the attention of the ten finalists of the program. During the open TV break, the confined commented that he was more serious than usual, without reciprocating some jokes or extending himself with amusing comments. The information is from Pipoca Moderna.

The reason was the serious accident suffered by Rodrigo Mussi, a member of this edition of the “BBB”, last dawn in São Paulo. In the farewell of the program, he informed the situation to the viewers. “We contacted Rodrigo’s family, who informed us that his health is delicate, but stable. We are all really rooting for Rodrigo’s recovery”, he communicated.

Not knowing what happened, the brothers and sisters speculated.

“I wonder if something happened, nobody did anything yesterday, right, guys?”, asked Linn da Quebrada, suspecting some confusion at her party.

“Is it out there, people, with someone important?”, pondered Eslovênia Marques, closer to the truth.

Arthur Aguiar concluded: “Maybe something serious has happened and he’s not in a joking mood. He never got that serious.” Everyone agreed: “Never!”.

In a conversation with Eliezer and Slovenia, Paulo André had a feeling: “I hope that no tragedy has happened [fora da casa]”.

Eliezer agreed with the sportsman: “Oh yes, I hope… No tragedy in the world”. “Really, it would be bizarre,” added Eslô.

The brothers are unaware of Rodrigo’s health, after being thrown out of the 99 car he was in, in a collision with a truck at 5 am on Thursday. He is hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, and has already undergone brain surgery to drain a hemorrhage. Although he has other injuries, such as two open fractures, the head would be the one that most worries doctors.

Mussi’s team confirmed, in a new update, that his health condition is considered “delicate”. After the surgery, he will remain under observation for 48 hours “to define the next procedures and medications. “He is in the ICU and sedated,” the advisory said in a note published on social media.