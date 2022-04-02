Campinas starts application of the 4th dose on Saturday in people over 60 years old

Vaccination in Campinas (Photo: Carlos Bassan/PMC)

Next Saturday (2), Saúde de Campinas begins the application of the 4th dose (second additional dose) of the vaccine against covid-19 in people over 60 years of age.

Also on Saturday the same age group can be immunized with the flu vaccine (Influenza). Currently, people over 80 years of age in the city can take both vaccines.

According to the Campinas Health Department, Health workers of any age will also be able to receive the flu shot this Saturday. It is not necessary to make an appointment.

Calls will be made according to demand in the units listed by the Municipality (see below). The municipality started the Campaign against Influenza last Saturday (26), when it anticipated immunization for people over 80 years old.

HOW WILL IT BE?

Next Saturday’s strategy, called Campinas Vacina Mais, will have 24 Health Centers open, from 8 am, in all regions of the city, to serve the population. All units will have doses against the flu and against covid-19.

In addition to the elderly, the Health Centers will immunize children from 5 years of age, adolescents and adults against covid-19 – check below for the addresses and opening hours of each unit.



COMPLETE THE VACCINE SCHEDULE



The coordinator of the Municipal Immunization Program (PMI), Chaúla Vizelli, informs that Campinas Vacina Mais it is another opportunity for families to complete the vaccination schedule against covid-19 and protect themselves against the flu. It is also a way of optimizing the work of teams in health units.

“We will anticipate influenza vaccination and the second additional dose against covid for those over 60 years of age and include health professionals in the influenza campaign. The strategy is also another opportunity offered to citizens to ensure protection against influenza and Covid-19,” he said.



CAN IT BE SIMULTANEOUS?

According to the Health Department, doses against flu and covid-19 can be done simultaneously, without the need for an interval. This year, the trivalent flu vaccine features three types of virus strains in combination and protects against H1N1, H3N2 and the B/Victoria strain.

For immunization, the Department of Health recommends the presentation of a photo document. Health professionals also need a document proving a professional relationship.

See how the Health Centers will work this Saturday, April 2:

Health Centers that will open from 8 am to 5 pm:

– March 31 Health Center (CS “Igor Carlos Del Guercio”)

Address: Rua Antônio Pavin, 1065 – Jardim Conceição

– Anchieta Health Center (CS “José Carlos Bonfá”)

Address: Avenida Papa João Paulo II, nº 640 – Vila Padre Anchieta

– Jardim Aurelia Health Center (CS Dr. Estimado Domingues)

Address: Avenida Dona Licínia Teixeira de Sousa, 331 – Vila Proost de Souza

– Airport Health Center

Address: Rua Cairi, 315 – Vila Aeroporto

– Barão Geraldo Health Center (CS Atílio Vicentin)

Address: Avenida Albino José Barbosa de Oliveira, 893 – Barão Geraldo

– Capivari Health Center (CS Dr. Armando Rocha Brito Júnior)

Address: Rua Paulo Mangabeira Albernaz, 710 – Jardim Capivari

– Conceição Health Center (CS “Antonio da Costa Santos)

Address: Rua Doutor Silvino de Godoy, 40 – Jardim Conceição

– Jardim Eulina Health Center (CS “Dr. Laerte de Moraes”)

Address: Rua Martin Luther King Júnior, 286 – Jardim Eulina

– Figueira Health Center (CS “Jaime Cesar Correa Lima”)

Address: Rua Jerônimo Tognolo, 77 – Parque da Figueira

– Oziel Health Center (CS “Antonio Moneta Júnior”)

Address: Rua Cabo Rúbens Zimmermann, 9 – Parque Oziel

– Balão do Laranja Health Center (CS “Pedro Agápio de Aquino Netto”)

Address: Avenida Paulo Provenza Sobrinho, 35 – Jardim Campos Elíseos

– Santa Rosa Health Center (“Maria da Penha Silva Manoel”)

Address: Rua Geraldo Robim, 150 – Jardim Santa Rosa

– São Quirino Health Center (CS Nurse Luis Carlos Marcelino)

Address: Avenida Diogo Álvares, 1450 – Parque São Quirino

– Iris Satellite Health Center (CS “Dr. Veridiana Toledo Nascimento)

Address: Rua Reverendo José Coelho Ferraz, 21 – Iris Satellite City

– Sousas Health Center (CS “Dr. Pedro Antônio Pierro”)

Address: Rua Antônio Prado, 410 – Sousas Confirm the address, on the website it says it is under renovation

– Neighborhood Union Health Center

Address: Rua Margarida Occhiena, s/nr – Vila Vitória Residential Nucleus

– Taquaral Health Center (CS Cônego Milton Santana)

Address: Rua Henrique Schroeder, 300 – Jardim Belo Horizonte

Health Centers that will open from 8 am to 12:30 pm

-DIC I Health Center (CS Maria Cecília Ramos de Oliveira)

Address: Rua Igarapé, 1400 – DIC I

– Jardim Florence Health Center (CS Dr. João Gumercindo Guimarães)

Address: Rua Osvaldo Peralva, s/n – Jardim Florence

– Vila Ipê Health Center (CS Maria Haydée de Jesus Lima)

Address: Rua Synira de Arruda Valente, 1400 – Jardim dos Oliveiras

– Santa Lucia Health Center (CS Renato Paulo Henry)

Address: Rua São Benedito, 50 – Jardim Santa Lúcia

– Santo Antônio Health Center (CS Dr. Moisés Liberman)

Address: Avenida João Prata Vieira, s/n – Parque Vista Alegre

– Parque Valença Health Center (CS Dr. Francisco José Monteiro Salles)

Address: Rua Natale Bertucci, 20 – Parque Valença I

– Vista Alegre Health Center (CS Dr. Cláudio Luiz Silva Braga)

Address: Avenida Sinimbu, 903 – University Park of Viracopos