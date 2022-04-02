Can securing energy dominance be Putin’s real goal in Ukraine?

Workers at a coal mine in Donetsk in 2019: the area where Russia has concentrated its biggest war efforts at the moment has the largest reserves of fossil fuels in Ukraine| Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVE MUSTAINE

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “felt deceived by the Russian military” – who would not have told him about battlefield failures in Ukraine. , because they are afraid of their reaction. For Washington, the war was poorly planned by Putin from the start.

In an apparently coordinated move, British intelligence said Russian troops were running out of equipment, demoralized and refusing to obey orders.

However, Ukraine’s main battles are taking place precisely in regions that have large deposits of natural gas and coal.

This brings us to the question: is Putin an uninformed leader who has a nuclear arsenal and has lost touch with reality (as the West has portrayed him)? Or does he have a calculated plan that could surprise the United States and its allies?

According to intelligence reports that have been released by Western powers, Putin underestimated Ukraine’s resilience by launching a country-wide military campaign. He would have thought that the Ukrainian population was eager to be “liberated” from their pro-Western and “Nazi” government, in Putin’s words.

The Russian president also reportedly calculated that he could easily enter the capital Kiev, seize government buildings and arrest or assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky – establishing a pro-Moscow government. But his troops so far have not been able to invade the capital or even engage it in a siege.

Putin is now cornered and considering using nuclear, chemical or biological weapons to salvage a failed military campaign, according to Western officials.

The Kremlin has signaled that its goals are to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO (Western Military Alliance), to make the country neutral and possibly demilitarized, and to replace the Zelensky government with one more sympathetic to Moscow.

But the Russians never fully detailed their goals and left the West to guess. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Americans “just don’t understand what is happening in the Kremlin”.

“They don’t understand President Putin, they don’t understand how decisions are made and they don’t understand the style of our work,” Peskov said.

Thus, one cannot rule out the possibility that there are more hidden objectives in Ukraine’s military campaign. One of them may be a known motivation for wars: the dominance of regions rich in energy sources – in this case, natural gas and coal.

According to a study by Harvard University, Ukraine has more than 1 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves. In Europe (excluding Russia’s Asian reserves), the country is second only to Norway, which has 1.5 trillion cubic meters. Currently, Ukraine exploits only 2% of this potential and imports almost half of the nearly 30 billion cubic meters it consumes annually.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), these are Ukraine’s known reserves, but there are estimates that the country has deposits of up to 5.4 trillion cubic meters of natural gas as yet unproven.

The country also has the largest network of gas pipelines in Europe – inherited from the Soviet era – which can be used to store and export the product to the European Union. The European bloc currently imports 90% of the gas it consumes and is heavily dependent on Russia to supply this need.

Therefore, a hypothesis for war is beginning to gain traction among analysts: Russia may be trying to secure energy dominance in the region, to make Europe even more dependent on its natural gas and hydrocarbons.

Live War Games: War in Ukraine could cause world food crisis

According to the IEA, 80% of Ukraine’s proven natural gas reserves are in an area called Dnieper-Donetsk. It is precisely in this area that Russia has concentrated its greatest war efforts at the moment. It is also in this region that Ukraine’s largest reserves of black coal are located.

Approximately 6% of Ukrainian natural gas reserves are in land and sea areas of the Sea of ​​Azov (practically already conquered by Russia, except for the city of Mariupol) and in the Black Sea – in this area, Russia had already secured the Crimea region in 2014 and tried to advance towards the port of Odessa, but was held back in Mykolaiv.

The rest of the country’s gas reserves are in the west, close to the Polish border – a region that has so far not been threatened by Russian troops.

That is, perhaps from the beginning Putin did not want to dominate the entirety of Ukrainian territory.

But then why did he attack the capital Kiev, which has no hydrocarbon reserves and is a military target of undisputed strategic importance?

We cannot rule out that its initial objective was to overthrow the government. But another hypothesis is that, by attacking Kiev, Putin forced the Ukrainian armed forces to use a large share of their military resources to defend the capital.

With the Russians in defensive positions near Kiev, these Ukrainian troops end up trapped in the region and cannot be deployed to support the eastern battlefront – where most of the hydrocarbon reserves are.

Meanwhile, the Russians try to make a pincer movement to attack the Ukrainian forces fighting in the Donbass region from the rear and isolate them. If he can complete this maneuver, Putin could conquer the entire east of the country.

Part of the military analysts and a large part of the Ukrainian population think he can go even further. Putin could try to take all of Ukraine’s territory between the Dnieper River (which practically cuts the country in half) and the Russian border to the east.

At the same time, despite Western sanctions, Russia continues to supply at least 30% of the natural gas consumed in Europe, according to the IEA. To increase pressure on Europeans, Putin threatens to cut off that supply and is now demanding that payments to Gazprom be made in rubles – which could increase the currency’s strength against the dollar, euro and pound.

That is, Russia may be trying to conquer Ukraine’s energy reserves or prevent the country from exploiting them (destroying infrastructure and making Ukraine a failed country).

Recently, Ukraine had abolished energy subsidy policies that prevented the nation from being competitive in the area. But the path would not be easy. According to the Harvard study, an investment of around US$ 20 billion would be needed to explore the country’s gas reserves.

If the war hadn’t happened, Kiev could have started to slowly start to compete with Russia in the supply of gas to Europe. Or even use its gas to enter the clean energy market, with the production of hydrogen fuel.

Despite all this, it would be rash to say that the war in Ukraine is motivated only by natural resources and the economy. It is not advisable to ignore the threat posed, from the Russian point of view, by NATO’s systematic eastward expansion.

However, if the scenario of the struggle for hydrocarbons in eastern Ukraine is confirmed, it is possible that the war will continue for a long time.