Can you get the flu shot and the covid-19 booster dose on the same day?

With the arrival of the flu vaccination next monday (4), doubts are back to gaining ground, especially considering that many people from Paraná are still in the queue for vaccines against covid-19which are already in the fourth phase.

Currently, Paraná offers immunization against Covid-19 for the entire adult population, from the 1st dose to the booster (DR), and also for children, who have already started receiving the 2nd dose of the immunizer. In all, more than 9 million people have already completed the primary vaccination course, that is, they received two doses or a single dose of the vaccine. There is also guidance for elderly people over 60 years of age and immunosuppressed individuals to seek the additional dose, or fourth dose. For DR or additional dose, the orientation is to respect the interval of four months of the previous application.

For the flu, the forecast is that the campaign takes place in two stages. The first will extend from the beginning of applications until May 2, targeting seniors over 60 and health workers.

The second phase takes place between May 3 and June 4, covering the following groups: children aged 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous peoples, teachers, comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, security and rescue forces and the armed forces, truck drivers and urban and long-distance collective road passenger transport workers, port workers, prison system employees, adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 years age under socio-educational measures and population deprived of liberty.

In Paraná, the Ministry of Health estimates that 4,308,575 people listed as priority groups should be vaccinated during the flu campaign. The goal is to reach at least 90% of this audience. The new vaccine will protect against Influenza A subtypes (H1N1 and H3N2) and an Influenza B subtype. The immunizer is also offered by private health institutions.

In this guide are some answers, especially for older people.

Can you take the vaccines for Covid-19 and Influenza on the same day?

The simultaneous application of doses can be carried out in the entire population over 12 years old, as long as they do not have flu symptoms or have not contracted Covid-19 in the last 30 days. In this case, it is necessary to wait for the symptoms to end, so that the body fully recovers for the administration of vaccines. This is a new orientation. In 2021, with the novelty of the formulas against Covid-19, it was necessary to wait 14 days. But there is safety and effectiveness in the joint application.

Can children get vaccines against Covid-19 and Influenza on the same day?

In this case, for children between 5 and 11 years old, it is necessary to wait an interval of 15 days between the application of doses, regardless of the order. Those children who have not received any vaccine should receive first against Covid-19, and after 15 days the flu vaccine. In the case of Influenza, the vaccine is already available from 6 months of age.

How is the application of immunizations performed?

Following the guidelines provided for in the National Immunization Plan, the process of simultaneous application is done with the administration of a dose in each arm.

When should I not get the vaccines?

Vaccines should not be given to people who have flu-like symptoms, who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 30 days or people with a history of severe anaphylaxis to previous doses, according to the Ministry of Health.

How do I know if I can take the booster dose or the Covid-19 vaccine?

Vaccines against Covid-19 are now available in health facilities. The guideline is to boost with Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen in all adults aged 18 and over. The interval for additional application considers the brand of the immunizer in the initial vaccination schedule. For Coronavac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the booster is four months after the second, preferably with Pfizer and alternatively with Janssen or Astrazeneca. For Janssen, the booster is after two months the single dose, also with Janssen or Pfizer (alternative). The fourth dose is valid only for elderly people over 60 and immunosuppressed, with an interval of four months.

The flu campaign schedule follows the guidance of the Ministry of Health, starting with priority groups. Check the phases HERE.