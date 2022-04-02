Cartoonists launch manifesto for amnesty for Walter Delgatti and for the arrest of Moro and Dallagnol

“It’s past time for Moro, Dallagnol and their associates in the judiciary to be behind bars,” says the manifesto. Read the full edit

247 – Cartoonists launched this Friday (1) a manifesto for amnesty to Walter Delgatti, who published messages from members of Lava Jato as proof of the illegalities committed by the old operation. In the manifesto, the artists also called for the arrest of former partial judge Sérgio Moro and former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol.

“Were it not for Walter, Lula and anyone else who dared to go against the criminal project of the Curitiba gang, they would have been arrested,” said the cartoonists. “And it’s past time for Moro, Dallagnol and their associates in the judiciary to be behind bars.”

Read the full note:

Today is April 1st, known as April Fools’ Day. We chose this day to launch this manifesto because we can no longer accept this “Post-Truth Era”, when dishonesty and deceit are normalized in contemporary life, and the truth, the reality doesn’t matter.

Although there have always been liars, lies were usually told with hesitation, a hint of anxiety, a bit of guilt, a little shame, and at least some shyness.

Now, we watch criminals shamelessly lying blatantly, while people who showed us the truth and reality are behind bars, unable to speak. In the case of Assange, not even on the day of his wedding we could see a single picture of the state he is in, in the queen’s dungeons.

Snowden had to go into exile in Russia to avoid falling into the same dungeons that Assange, Chelsea Manning – and Walter Delgatti fell into, here in our country.

In order to restore the truth, it is urgent that amnesty be granted to Walter Delgatti. He was the hacker who denounced Lava Jato delinquencies, changed the country’s history, made possible the still mild punishments that we are seeing and showed who Sergio Moro, Deltan Dallagnol and their gang are.

If it weren’t for Walter, Lula and anyone else who dared to go against the criminal project of the Curitiba gang, they would be arrested, the lavajateiros would be billionaires and leaders in the polls for all the positions they wanted, still posing as heroes.

It is time to resume the project that Senator Renan Calheiros presented to give him amnesty, it is time for the Brazilian people to have access to the entirety of Operation Spoofing – it is important to show how the articulations between Lava Jato and the task force with Moro worked. And it’s past time for Moro, Dalagnol and their judiciary cronies to be behind bars.

This manifesto is signed by the cartoonists of Grafar (Associated Graphic Artists of Rio Grande do Sul), the AQC – Association of Comics and Caricaturists of the State of São Paulo, the Pirralha magazine, the POSTe group, the digital magazine Duas Bandas e Um Conjuntinho, Coletivo Pavio Curto and independent artists.

