check out the 6 new functions of audio messages

Did you know that every day 7 billion audios are sent by Whatsapp? So it is. You can congratulate your uncles on their contributions, as the number is impressive. And, thinking about improving this highly consumed service, the company announced six new functions. Are they:

Playback outside of chat: which allows you to browse other conversations while listening to audio. That is, you can listen to a message from a small contact and, at the same time, respond to another; Pause and resume recording. Had to do something else in the middle of recording an audio? No problem. Just pause and resume later; Resume an audio playback at the exact moment it stopped in the chat: now, without great difficulty, you can return the playback ball to any moment of the audio; Wave Audio Playbar: Shaped similar to Spotify’s QR Code, the new Playbar changes its size according to the volume of the audio. As it already exists on Instagram; Audio preview: you’re not sure if the audio was good, should I redo it or send it anyway? With the new function, you can listen to your message before sending it; Just as you already did to watch boring video lessons, with 1.5x or 2x speed, the forwarded audios can also be played faster.

If the new version is already available for your cell phone model, just enter WhatsApp and enjoy it, without having to change any function or update manually. On iOS, the news arrived a few weeks ago and, for Android, the feature will be released gradually.