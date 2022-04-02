Chernobyl: Radioactive dust raised by vehicles may have contaminated Russians through the lungs – News

The nuclear power plant Chernobyl was not damaged during its occupation by the russian soldiersbut it is likely that the military has been exposed to radiation in the last four weeks, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday (1st).

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Argentine Rafael Grossi, said he could not confirm this information. The UN agency “will attempt to obtain additional information to deliver an independent assessment of the situation,” Grossi said in a statement.





“The level of radiation around the plant is currently normal,” Grossi said in an interview with journalists at the organization’s headquarters in Vienna.

However, the withdrawal of Russian troops could have caused a “localized” increase in radiation due to the movement of vehicles, he said. The same happened when the Russian army took the place, on the first day of the offensive, on 24 February.

Grossi has just returned from a trip to Ukraine and Russia, where he negotiated with the authorities of each country a “framework” for sending equipment and experts to Ukrainian nuclear facilities. The IAEA hopes to be able to send a mission to Chernobyl “very soon”.

Reactor number 4 at Ukraine’s Chernobyl plant exploded in 1986, in the worst civil nuclear catastrophe in history. It is covered by a double sarcophagus – the first, built by the Soviets, now out of order; the other, more modern, opened in 2019.

Russian troops withdrew from the nuclear plant on Thursday (31).





“All the equipment works”, as well as “all the radiation control and monitoring systems”, said the plant’s director, Valery Seida, quoted in a statement from the Ukrainian atomic energy agency Energoatom.

No problems were found either in the sarcophagus that covers the damaged reactor number 4 or in the storage of radioactive material.

Russian soldiers “brought 5 out of 15 containers of spare parts to the plant,” he said.

But they were mainly exposed to probably high doses of radiation, according to Ukrainian authorities.

“The coarse dust that their vehicles suspended in the air and the radioactive particles that were in it could have easily entered the Russians’ bodies through their lungs,” Seida said.



