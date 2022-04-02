Chikungunya cases have increased by 826.6% and skyrocketed in the Federal District

posted on 02/04/2022 06:00



Salete Moura, fell ill in 2017: “I only lay down”, she says. – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The Federal District already has 826.6% more cases of chikungunya in 2022 than last year. The most recent epidemiological bulletin on diseases transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, released this Friday (1/4) by the Health Department (SES-DF), shows that, since the beginning of the year, 139 cases have been registered in the capital.

233 suspected cases of chikungunya fever were reported. Of these, 209 people had the disease confirmed. The city with the most cases in the DF is Planaltina, where 11 people were diagnosed with the disease. Soon after, Samambaia and Taguatinga appear, with ten cases each, Plano Piloto with nine and Santa Maria with eight people. Among the probable cases, 70 were records of residents of other units of the Federation, 69 of them from Goiás.

Chikungunya can evolve in three stages. The acute lasts from 5 to 14 days and the symptoms are fever, fatigue and body aches. The post-acute phase can last up to three months. In it, the pain can intensify and reach the joints of the hands, feet, ankles and knees. The last stage is the chronic one, in which the pain in the joints and body persists for more than three months. Other symptoms that may arise are a red rash on the skin, nausea and vomiting, chills and diarrhea.

There is still no specific antiviral treatment for the disease. The therapy used is analgesia and support. The Ministry of Health recommends hydration and seeking medical evaluation to recommend the best treatment, according to the stage of the disease.

“One of the worst things I’ve ever caught.” This is how Maria Salete de Moura Duarte, 59, a resident of Águas Claras, defines the moments she had when she had chikungunya, in 2017. body aches, fever, I was blistered, itchy and my mouth was cutting because of the medication”, she says. The commercial deals with the sequels to this day. “I had arthritis, so my fingers were crooked. I had a pain in my shoulder and I spent six months without being able to do anything because it hurt too much”, she reports.

Eliminating stagnant water points, which are breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito is the most efficient way to fight chikungunya and other diseases transmitted by it, such as dengue, zika and yellow fever. Second, the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, it is essential that people eliminate breeding grounds in their homes, work and in the neighborhood. “The use of smoke is recognized and described worldwide as the most effective method to block the transmission process”, he adds.