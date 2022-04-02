Choreographer Sues Epic Games for Banned Dance in Fortnite

Epic Games is again being sued over Fortnite dance moves, an extremely popular feature of the game. This time, an American YouTuber and choreographer has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging the unauthorized use of a dance move in the game.

Kyle Hanagami, who has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, K-pop group BlackPink and others, is responsible for the lawsuit. The process starts from YouTuber and choreographerwho claims that the dance gesture “É Complicado” (It’s Complicated) in Fortnite it copies a move created by itself.

Hanagami owns copyright over the dance move in question. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday (29), and Hanagami’s lawyers claim that the choreography used by Epic Games is protected by copyright.

Hanagami’s video that features the choreography was published in 2017. In August 2020, Fortnite released the “It’s Complicated” emote, with the first section of the dance nearly identical to the choreography of the game. YouTuber.

The lawsuit states that Epic “did not credit Hanagami or seek his consent to use, display, reproduce, sell, or create a derivative work based on the recorded choreography.”

A video comparing the two choreographies, analyzing the movements, was released by Hanagami’s lawyers. See below:

In the lawsuit, Hanagami asks for a court ruling to stop the dance from appearing in Fortnite. Furthermore, the suit argues that Fortnite profited from the copyrighted work and asks Epic Games to remove the emote and pay the choreographer the profits made.

“Copyright law protects choreography just as it protects other forms of artistic expression. Epic must respect that fact and pay to license the artistic creations of others before selling them.” kotaku.

In 2018, rapper 2Milly, Instagram influencer Backpack Kid and actor Alfonso Ribeiro have filed lawsuits in the past accusing copying dance moves in Fortnite. But all these aforementioned lawsuits ended up shelved, as the personalities in question did not own copyrights to the dance moves that Fortnite would have copied.