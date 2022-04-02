Civil Police servers can now join the GDF health plan

All civil servants who are part of the Civil Police careers of the Federal District (PCDF) and their dependents can now join the GDF Saúde since this Friday (4/1). With the regulation of health care, civil police officers and their dependents will be, after joining, exempt from monthly fees.

According to the Instituto de Assistência à Saúde dos Servidores (Inas) of the Federal District, the inscription of the holder in the plan, that is, the civil police officer, will be done automatically, and it is not necessary to carry out any adhesion procedure. However, it will only be necessary for the holder to register the dependents through the Inas website.

Dependents of civil police officers who already use GDF Saúde, through Sinpol-DF, will also be automatically migrated. In the health care transition process, compliance with new needs will not be required from those who already use the Inas health plan.

Dependents

If the spouse is also a beneficiary of the GDF Saúde (by the Education Department, for example) and wants to become a dependent, it is necessary that, at the time of registration, the civil police officer informs this condition, requesting that the needs already fulfilled by the spouse are taken advantage of.

If the spouse cancels the enrollment as the plan holder, before he is officially included (a) as a dependent of the civil police officer, the grace periods will be zeroed and new ones will be required.

According to the general delegate of PCDF, Robson Cândido, the achievement of the health plan for the corporation is a historic milestone. “For the first time in the history of our police, we can enjoy a right we have long dreamed of. This achievement is in memory of other brothers who, because they did not enjoy this benefit at the time, succumbed to various diseases, whether in recent history involving the pandemic, or in past situations ”, he said.

The Civil Police of the DF has, among active, retirees and pensioners, 10 thousand people linked to the institution.