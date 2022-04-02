Court prohibits transfer of customer plan

An Amil client obtained an injunction in court that prevents the transfer of her health plan to any other health care provider. The lawsuit was filed after the company transferred its portfolio of individual and family plans to APS (Personalized Health Care). Lawyers say the decision is a positive point for the consumer, but has inconsistencies.

On March 16, the TJ-SP (São Paulo State Court of Justice) gave a favorable opinion to the Amil user. In addition to preventing your agreement from being handed over to another company in the sector, Judge Dimitrios Zarvos Varellis, of the 11th Civil Court, gives Amil five days to restore coverage of hospitals and laboratories that are not accredited with the change of command and maintain the monthly fee. previously contracted.

Failure to comply with the court order results in a daily fine of R$10,000 to R$500,000. When contacted, Amil did not respond until the publication of this text.

The beneficiary, a 67-year-old woman who preferred not to identify herself, tells the UOL who went for a medical appointment in late 2021 and was told by the attendant that her plan had been de-accredited from the hospital. This report has been presented by different Amil clients heard by the report since APS took over the business.

The elderly woman started using Amil’s services in 2006, after Porto Seguro sold her individual wallet to the competitor. Currently, she pays BRL 10,000 a month in healthcare coverage for her and her children.

“I was surprised because this has never happened before. I thought the girl [do hospital] had given me the wrong information”, he says.

Decision applies only to the client

She contacted the law firm Vilhena Silva, which specializes in the right to health. Lawyer Rafael Robba, spokesman for Vilhena Silva, says that the court’s determination is a victory for his client, but stresses that the injunction is only valid for her. Amil can appeal.

“It is a temporary decision that is valid until it is revoked or confirmed. It can be definitive, even if there is an appeal, or the judge can annul it if Amil brings elements that convince the judge of the contrary”, he explains.

In the document, Judge Varellis traces a timeline with facts dated between November 2021 and February 2022 involving the health operator’s movements.

It brings the emergence of Fiord Capital, the company that would be responsible for taking over Amil’s portfolio, the transfer of 337 thousand contracts from Amil to APS and the suspension by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) of the acquisition of the company’s corporate control for a group formed by two companies – including Fiord – and a legal entity.

According to the text, the decision points to uncertainty regarding the provision of services to the client in an adequate manner. “Amil provided the transfer of its entire portfolio of individual and family plans with unjustified speed (only four months) and without adequately demonstrating to thousands of consumers the solidity and reliability of the companies involved in the business.”

Melissa Kanda, a lawyer specializing in medical law, declares that the injunction is an advance in consumer protection, since Amil’s clients have accumulated complaints regarding loss of rights. The portfolio transferred to APS includes users from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná.

“I do not believe that this injunction will be revoked also because of the notoriety [do assunto] in the media”, he says.

Lawyer sees hits and misses

In the view of lawyer Gustavo Martinelli, a specialist in economic law, the injunction has some flaws. He says that it is not possible to say that the client would hardly be able to hire a similar health plan without high cost and long grace periods, as stated in the document.

Martinelli cites, for example, ANS Normative Resolution 438/18, which allows the portability of grace periods as long as the health plan is active, paid on time and with a duly fulfilled period of stay, of two to three years.

“If she were transferred to another plan, she would not need to meet the grace period. Or even if she wanted to hire a third plan in the market”, he says.

The lawyer declares that Amil will hardly try to invalidate the injunction, believing that the arguments eventually used in the judicial decision of an individual case would serve as material for other judgments, which is called judicial precedent.

Even if it is provisional, the injunction would lose effect if the transfer of the portfolio from APS to the group of businessmen is approved, says Martinelli.