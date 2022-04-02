Covid-19: molnupiravir neutralizes virus in 3 days, says manufacturer study – 01/04/2022

The drug molnupiravir, MSD’s Covid-19 antiviral pill (Merck Sharp & dohmeknown as Merck & with. in the United States and Canada), eliminates the active disease virus in three days. The information integrates a study by the pharmaceutical company, not yet published in a scientific journal, which will be presented at the end of April during the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, in Portugal.

According to the tests, on the third day of treatment, patients had 0% of the virus detected, against 21.8% of those who received placebo. The study included 92 people with covid-19 who were not hospitalized, but who were at risk of developing serious disease.

On the fifth day, people who received the medication remained negative for the virus, while the others had a rate of 2.2%. On the tenth day of illness, both groups had 0%.

The indices are part of the MOVe-OUT survey, conducted by MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which will also present data on efficacy and safety in immunocompromised patients, patient-reported impacts and the cost-effectiveness of treatment. Another study evaluates the action of molnupiravir against the spread of covid-19 in the family.

What is molnupiravir?

Molnupiravir is a drug originally tested to treat Ebola. The substance acts to inhibit the replication of the virus in the body. “It is a synthetic drug, which interferes with the action of the enzymes that are part of the replication process of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The drug introduces errors in the RNA, the genetic material of the virus, disturbing this replication”, explains infectious disease specialist Denise Garrett. *.

In Brazil, the pill awaits approval from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which received the request for emergency use last November.

According to the regulatory agency’s monitoring panel, the request has 53.55% of the documents under analysis, 41.71% have already been approved and 4.74% are pending completion.

*With information from articles published on 10/01/21 and 10/11/21