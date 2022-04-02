Dan Stulbach responds after being mistaken for a controversial character in the novel; the actor had a remarkable role in “Women in Love”

The actor and presenter Dan Stulbach52 years old, commented on social media about the slap given by Will Smith to comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022, last Sunday (27). However, he received a backlash from a follower who mistook him for the violent character Dan played in the soap opera “Mulheres Apaixonadas” (2003), on TV Globo.

On Twitter, the actor made a point of commenting on the Oscar controversy: “Nothing justifies Will Smith’s attitude,” he wrote. In the comments, a user recalled the character Marcos, from the soap opera by Manoel Carlos, and pointed out a “hypocrisy” for having been violent during the soap opera.











Raquel and Marcos during the scene of Women in Love. Reproduction / Instagram





“You gave your wife several rackets and you still think Will Smith is wrong. In short, hypocrisy”, said the internet user. Afterwards, Dan Stulbach responded to the comment with an ironic tone. “Wow, I fell off a cliff, treated myself and today I’m a better person,” he said. In the plot, Marcos has a tragic end when he falls into a precipice in his car.

In fact, the soap opera “Mulheres Apaixonadas”, which was recently rerun on Grupo Globo’s Viva subscription channel, was Dan Stulbach’s debut on the station. In the story, he played a man of violent behavior who was the ex-husband of Raquel (Helena Ranaldi), starring in scenes of physical aggression to the ex using a tennis racket.

