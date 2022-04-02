Dani Calabresa talks about Rodrigo Mussi: ‘An adorable boy’ – Celebrities

Dani Calabresa and Rodrigo Mussi (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Friday afternoon (01/04), Dani Calabresa, presenter of CAT BBB, made an outburst in a text about Rodrigo Mussi. The former BBB had a car accident in the early hours of Thursday (31/03) and is in serious condition.

“I met Rodrigo Mussi and I felt a very good thing about him, he is a good boy who smiles with his eyes. Everyone who met Rodrigo commented: ‘what a nice guy! He’s a lovely boy!’, published the comedian.

“In the game, we follow some behaviors of the participants and sometimes the feeling that they don’t deserve to win or don’t deserve another chance, we ‘have fun’ judging them. But in life, it’s fair to hope for the happiness of those who do good, and I feel in my heart that Rodrigo deserves our prayers and positive support”, said Dani.

Dani also revealed that since yesterday, she and her fiance can only think that Rodrigo deserves to improve. “He’s a good guy and deserves to be happy.” “It will work! And the lesson is for all of us: we always have to wear a seat belt! We are with you, Rodrigo”, concluded the presenter.

Rodrigo Mussi’s last post before the accident was at a football game

The former BBB was at the Morumbi stadium on Wednesday night (30/03) to watch the first game of the Paulista Championship final, between So Paulo and Palmeiras. On his Instagram profile, he made a series of posts celebrating the 3-1 victory for the home team, for which he is rooting. Rodrigo was accompanied by Guilherme Napolitano, who participated in the BBB 20.

Rodrigo is hospitalized at the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP. Influencer Rodrigo Mussi suffered head trauma during the accident, in addition to fractures throughout his body. The state of health is considered delicate, but stable. He is undergoing multiple surgery on his leg and head.

On Instagram, Rodrigo’s adviser asked the fans for prayers in a statement: “Through this we come to inform you that our adviser Rodrigo Mussi was the victim of a car accident this last morning and is hospitalized at Hospital das Clnicas de So Paulo. , we will disclose more information about his health status. We ask everyone for prayers and good vibes so that he has an excellent recovery”.