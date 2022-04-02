Daughter of Alain Delon will give him the substance to die

THE death it’s ugly.

Alain Delon he was handsome in his youth, and still appears now, over time, a gentleman endowed with glamour, charm and handsome features at 86 years of age. He is a man experienced and experienced in the joys and setbacks of fame, desires, loves and wealth, recovered from a stroke and heart surgery. He likes champagne and the company of dogs. He walks with a cane, but everything about him gives him an air of elegance. Beautiful faces age, and in Alain Delon there were all the clues that there, one day, beauty had sculpted him. He, as a young man, could never bear the thought that one day he would grow old. He would then say, precociously and narcissistically worried: “Damn it! His face changes.”

Death is unaesthetic.

Aesthetically unrivaled in the art of cinema, the French-Swiss actor Alain Fabien Maurice Marcel Delon shone on screen in films such as The Sun Witness, 1960, The Leopard, 1963, The Swimming Pool, made three years later. Now, Alain Delon will die, in style and in his own style: master of himself and of his destiny. It is not up to us, therefore, to judge his choice in the field of morals, it is not up to us to judge his choice in the dualism of right or wrong. He chose, and that’s it. He has chosen, even if you can see it in his eyes, from time to time, a smear of depression. He chose the method called assisted suicide, which is subtly different from euthanasia, since in Switzerland, where he lives, such a procedure is legally permitted. His choice is disturbing, that’s true, because Alain Delon is not terminally ill. Is he opting for a philosophical way of dying? Or is it because the once-sex symbol face has aged? Strictly speaking, it’s not even sick. “The present world no longer interests me,” he laments. The ex-actor retired in 2017, and despite the complaints he is in perfect condition to self-determine. He had been reiterating his desire to take this last step, without haste or hesitation: “it is the most logical and natural thing to do after a certain age. The person has the right to leave peacefully, without going through hospitals, injections and all the rest”. Philosopher Marcelo Perine, from PUC in São Paulo, endorses the thesis: “death is indeed ugly. One can, however, make it minimally dignified, avoiding reaching the point of loss of autonomy”. Actress Nathalie Delon, the former actor’s first wife and with whom he had son Anthony, had also chosen this path to end the life that had betrayed her with pancreatic cancer, but died in January 2021, before the procedure.

It is precisely Anthony who inherited serenity from his parents and finds himself taking care of the assisted suicide bureaucracy to which the former actor will submit. Delon has said a characteristic phrase of those who are very well psychoanalysed: “I was as happy as you can’t be all your life”. Is the former heartthrob being blasée in the face of life and death? In his opinion, which is what counts, no. And last week he started the farewell messages on Instagram: “I hope that in the future actors will find in me an example, in the professional sphere and in the day to day with defeats and victories”. In Switzerland, dubbed the “tourism of death” by those who oppose shortening life, and the “paradise of individual rights” by those who defend it, because there the State does not interfere in the trajectory of individuals, euthanasia and assisted suicide are quite common – as they are in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. In Latin America, Colombia has legalized them; Chile and Argentina discuss the possibility. And Brazil?

In Brazil, euthanasia and assisted suicide are topics outside of secular and republican legislative guidelines, with the prevailing religious principle that life begins at conception and not at the formation of the central nervous system. In other words: in the religious field, euthanasia and assisted suicide are like abortion, only looked at backwards, from the end to the beginning of human existence – and, once again, there is no room for moral judgments and judgments of beliefs, it is even necessary to respect the different positions of those who are in favor and who are against. Also among doctors there are people who are pro and people who disapprove of them. All opinions deserve equal respect. There remains, of course, the restless fringe of reflection: in paralyzing, progressive and irreversible diseases, in which the patient depends on machines and other people for everything, although the brain remains lucid, this patient would not have, if he wished, the right to to choose to die? As already said, the reflection remains.

The fact is that, in Brazil, health professionals who practice euthanasia or assisted suicide may be convicted of homicide, failure to provide assistance or aiding suicide. “If the medical team and the family decide to turn off the devices because death is inevitable and the situation is irreversible, that is not a crime”, says Helena Lobo da Costa, professor of criminal law at USP. “If the action is deliberate to hasten the death, everyone who participated could be penalized.” Like so many other laws, this one too is vague and contradictory. Briefly, the choice of death itself, in the countries that host it, involves three methods. Euthanasia: by the patient’s will, medications and devices are suspended. Orthothanasia: the patient is allowed to die naturally, only with sedatives so as not to feel pain. Assisted suicide: a health professional or family member provides the patient with a lethal agent (usually a capsule), and it is he, the patient, who has to, with his own hands, put it in his mouth and swallow it. In this way Delon will die and whoever will put the fatal substance in his hands is his daughter, Anouchka. But Delon, repeat, isn’t even patient. He just got older.