Death of elderly in Brusque is investigated after suspicion of the disease

The death of a man in Brusque is investigated on suspicion of dengue. According to the Secretary of Health, Osvaldo Quirino de Souza, This is an 81-year-old man, who tested positive for the disease before dying last Saturday, 26. According to the secretary, he had comorbidities, with a history of stroke and heart problems.

“He had low platelets, but we still don’t have confirmation that he had bleeding in a vital organ. He had a lot of bruises, bruises all over his body, we don’t know if it was dengue hemorrhagic fever. It remains to be seen which subtype infected it. The exam is done at Lacen-SC [Laboratório Central de Saúde Pública]”, he explains.

The patient was hospitalized on the previous Friday, the 25th. Therefore, the speed to death is also a factor that justifies the investigation. According to the folder, the city awaits the results of the state, so it is still not possible to say whether it is death from dengue or not.

If so, it could be either dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue fever. The director of Health Surveillance, Ariane Fischer, believes that, if it is positive for dengue, it may be for the classic, due to the speed of death.

Investigation

According to the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive-SC), 10 deaths were reported in the state, four of which have already been confirmed for dengue and six remain under investigation by the Municipal Health Departments, with the support of the State Department of Health.

The four deaths from dengue confirmed in 2022 resided in the municipalities of Criciúma (imported case), Seara, Itá and Romelândia (the three autochthonous ones). The six cases under investigation resided in the municipalities of Chapecó, two in the city, Ascurra, Brusque, Seara and Palmitos.

