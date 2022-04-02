Dengue patients are having liver problems, says Gilberto Albuquerque

The president of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), doctor Gilberto Albuquerque, reported this Friday (1) that the number of patients who contracted dengue and who are experiencing health problems related to liver involvement has grown.

According to the doctor, an increase in dengue cases is being recorded, and with that, many patients are also showing up who are presenting liver problems.

“Especially this year, we are realizing that patients who are undergoing tests, they have changes in liver enzymes. That is, it is a type of dengue that is leading to liver involvement, so this draws attention to us. Let’s be careful, whoever has this pain in the lower right breast, look for the nearest medical service, it could be one of the complications of this dengue”, she said.

Gilberto Albuquerque explained that it is necessary to carry out tests so that the situation is duly verified, and the appropriate treatment is given.

Photo: Arquivo/Cidadeverde.com

“These are symptoms of changes in bowel habits, but as many people have it on a daily basis, we confirm it with the blood test, the doctor can do this with abdominal palpation and he notices a greater sensitivity of the liver , which is here under the right rib. It then undergoes a medical examination and is confirmed by a laboratory test,” he said.

For those with dengue, drinking water is one of the main forms of treatment. Regarding medication, patients should be aware, especially regarding the use of paracetamol.

“This year we have these changes in the liver, more than other times. Paracetamol already has liver complications as a side effect. If the patient can avoid this anti-inflammatory, that’s fine. Dipyrone remains sufficient when the case is dengue. Some people even question that you can have blood dyscrasia, but the number is so large of those who need it, and very small of the people who may have a problem with it. So it’s worth it. It’s cheap, affordable, and has very few side effects, like the others,” he said.

Barbara Rodrigues and Gorete Santos

