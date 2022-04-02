Detox foods that speed up metabolism and help with weight loss

If you do a search for lists of foods that help to lose weight and detoxify the body, you will come across different types of foods that, in addition to contributing to weight loss, are quite nutritious.

See too: Strawberry and oatmeal healthy drink recipe for weight loss

In addition, they are ideal for maintaining health, help fight inflammation, provide energy and are not high-calorie foods, which are beneficial in a weight loss diet, not to mention that they increase the burning of body fat.

Discover 6 detox foods that are thermogenic, therefore, help in accelerating metabolism favoring weight loss.

6 detox foods that speed up metabolism

1 – Red Pepper

Red pepper is good for the body, as it is a hot food that speeds up metabolism. It is an extremely spicy delicacy, which has a property called capsaicin that acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory and has the ability to relieve pain. It also has a thermogenic effect, which makes the body burn more calories during activities.

2 – Green Tea

It has a diuretic action that contributes to the elimination of liquids, in addition to being rich in flavonoids and caffeine that stimulate the body to burn calories. Ideally, drink no more than 5 cups of green tea a day.

3 – Ginger

It is a natural food that aids in digestion, reduces the formation of gases in the intestine. It has 6-gingerol and 8-gingerol in its properties, which act by increasing the sensation of heat and facilitating the weight loss process.

4 – Guarana

It is a fruit found predominantly in the northern region of Brazil, which guarantees good amounts of energy and increases caloric burning because of the caffeine present in its composition. For the best use of its benefits, guarana is best consumed in natural juices or teas.

5 – Coffee

It is a drink made up of a lot of caffeine, which speeds up metabolism and provides more energy and vitality. It is good if consumed early in the morning or in afternoon snacks. However, it is not advisable to consume it at night, as some people may have difficulty sleeping.

6 – Cinnamon

Cinnamon has an antioxidant effect, that is, it helps the body eliminate toxins and unnecessary substances; has anti-inflammatory action, strengthening the body’s defenses; and accelerates metabolism, which helps to lose weight.

It is worth remembering that cinnamon tea has medicinal action against headaches and many other health benefits.