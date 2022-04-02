Do you know the benefits of physical activity? Learn about the effects that training and exercise can have on your health

What will you learn! Continues after advertising

Montes Claros, April 1st – You know what are the benefits of physical activity? Today we will talk about the effects that an exercise routine can have on your body. In addition, you will learn how the mind responds to stimuli during activities, and how this can benefit your learning.

Understand what are the benefits of physical activity It’s not enough to get you started on a strength training routine. Therefore, it is recommended to undergo a medical evaluation to verify that there are no health problems and that everything is fine with the heart. In addition, in cases of obesity and pregnancy, the ideal would be to do the activities with the guidance of a specialist.

The benefits of physical activity

One of the benefits of aerobic activities such as walking, cycling, weight training, strength training and swimming, is the strengthening and enlargement of the heart muscle, this protects the heart, according to Wikipedia. In addition, these activities promote the increase of muscle mass and accelerate the burning of fat and, therefore, it is essential to aid in weight loss.

Physical activities help pressure control

The practice of physical exercise is able to reduce the resistance of blood flow through the vessels. Thus, the heart improves its performance and manages to control blood pressure. In addition, physical activities prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases, as they improve good cholesterol levels and reduce bad cholesterol. (Author of the cited article: Santiago Paes)

Strengthens bones and joints

In old age, the body has some difficulty absorbing nutrients essential for bone and muscle health. However, activities such as weight training or walking help to strengthen bones, increase the strength of muscles and nerves, and help prevent diseases such as osteoporosis.

physical activities nimprove self-esteem

Physical activities promote a sense of well-being, help to relax the mind, improve mood and self-esteem. This is directly linked to endorphin production and release during exercise. In fact, Casa & Agro reinforces that this substance is also responsible for producing an analgesic effect on the body and improving self-confidence.

improves learning

An exercise routine can directly influence cognitive functions. Therefore, this topic could not be left out of our list that shows what are the benefits of physical activity. So, what happens is that activities promote increased cerebral blood circulation and norepinephrine and dopamine. That is, two substances that improve memory and learning.

