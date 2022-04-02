Doctors warn importance of seat belts







Car involved in the accident with Rodrigo Mussi Photo: TV Globo

The ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi suffered a serious car accident on Thursday (31) and had exposed fractures in his leg, requiring surgery. Rodrigo was in an application vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt and would have been thrown in front of the car.

Traffic accidents are among the main causes of multiple trauma, a situation with high chances of death and a high rate of irreversible injuries when the victim survives, warns the Brazilian Society of Orthopedic Trauma (TRAUMA).

“In the event of a crash, a loose body in a car maintains the same speed as it was until it encountered a barrier. With that, without the belt, in a crash at 60 km/h, this will be the speed with which a person hits the windshield”, emphasizes the president of the Brazilian Society of Orthopedic Trauma (TRAUMA), Dr. Vincenzo Giordano Neto.

The non-use of seat belts is even greater when it comes to passengers in the rear seat. From the age of seven and a half, children must also wear a seat belt. “People have a false sense of security that the back seat provides, because they imagine that they are protected by the front seats and that they are away from the windshield. However, the force that a person receives in a hit is something around 35 times their weight. With such a big impact, there is no seat that can stop it and what happens is the back passenger crushing the person sitting in front and getting seriously injured”, he explains.

The expert points out that it is important to remember that the accident is not always a head-on collision. “In the event of side collisions and rollovers, the seat belt will also protect the occupants from being thrown against them, towards some part of the car or even out of the vehicle”, he points out.

The accident

Rodrigo Mussi is hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, after suffering a traffic accident. The businessman’s state of health is considered “delicate”, according to the medical bulletin.

In an advertisement published on the networks, the team that manages the brother’s profile reported that Rodrigo suffered head trauma and needed surgery on his head and legs. The medical team believes the next 48 will be important for recovery.

“He is in deep sedation and had to undergo some procedures, including the installation of a catheter to assess intracranial pressure and another for external fixation of the right leg,” said the hospital’s advisory.

On Twitter, anonymous and famous sympathized with the situation. “Guys, we were all taken by surprise with this news! Let’s make a chain of vibrations so that Rodrigo stays well and that everything works out. We are in the crowd and with faith that he will get out of this! To family, fans and friends, count on us “, wrote Lucas Bissoli, last eliminated from ‘BBB22’.

Viih Tube, who has approached Rodrigo in recent days for professional reasons, declared to his followers that he is following him closely. “I’m in the hospital. I’m here with him and praying. It’s really serious and we need prayer”, commented the content producer.

‘Hora 1 and ‘Balanço Geral Manhã’, morning news from both stations, had reporters at the scene of the accident. The car Rodrigo was in looked visually destroyed and was on the side of Marginal Pinheiros. The victim had not yet been identified.

Who is Rodrigo Mussi?





Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi had a car accident in São Paulo and his health is delicate. Photo: Instagram/@rodrigo.mussi / Estadão

Rodrigo Mussi36 years old, was born in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, and was the second eliminated from the ‘BBB22‘. The manager of a multinational, the brother had a difficult life. At age 12 he was kicked out of the house by his mother. As an adult, he watched his father die in his arms.

The ex-BBB went on to travel the world and lived abroad for three years, where he worked as a bricklayer, model and football player. in 2017 Rodrigo returned to Brazil and started working as a manager in a multinational pharmaceutical company.

Even with the delicate story, friends say he is a cheerful person. At the ‘BBB22‘ did not please the Brothers and was eliminated in the show’s second week. He recently participated in an action on the reality show with the other participants eliminated from the competition.

* With information from the press office of the Brazilian Society of Orthopedic Trauma