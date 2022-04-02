Driver who took Rodrigo was already involved in 4 accidents last year alone

posted on 02/04/2022 12:13 / updated on 02/04/2022 12:13



Last Thursday (3/31), the BBB 22 audience was surprised by the news that Rodrigo Mussi, a former participant of the reality show, was the victim of a car accident in São Paulo. The application car hit the back of a truck and, as he was not belted, the brother was thrown to the front of the vehicle.

However, the risk situation is not new for the driver, who was driving the car. According to Brasil Urgente, from Band, he is already a repeat offender in this type of occurrence.

Last year alone, the driver was involved in at least four other accidents. The last one was in December. Between February and December of last year, there were four police reports registered.





In an interview with TV Globo’s Bom Dia, São Paulo, the driver, who was wearing a seat belt and was unharmed from the accident, admitted to having dozed off, which ended up causing the crash. Many netizens attributed what happened to the many hours worked by the app drivers.

Rodrigo’s family prohibits medical staff from publishing bulletins

Admitted to Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, Rodrigo is under observation after undergoing double surgery, on his head and on one of his legs. Due to the accident, the brother, who is 36 years old, suffered multiple fractures and a head trauma.

Rodrigo’s family and close friends forbade the medical team to release newsletters about Rodrigo’s condition. His brother, Diogo Mussi, has been updating the public about the evolution of the ex-BBB.

The last update was given a little while ago by Diogo, who stated that the next few hours are essential to assess Rodrigo's improvement. He also thanked fans for their love and asked for prayers for his brother.





