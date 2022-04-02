Engineer creates 1st Android phone with ‘the worst’ iPhone: Lighting cable | Cell phone

It is worth remembering that the first iPhone to bring the USB-C input received bids of more than US$ 100 thousand (R$ 470 thousand in direct conversion) in an electronics auction on eBay. However, according to the engineer, most of the bids were false. That’s why he doesn’t intend to put the modified Galaxy A51 up for sale.

Samsung Galaxy A51 with Lightning port — Photo: Playback/Exploring the Simulation

In the video you can see that the Samsung smartphone not only achieves compatibility with the Apple charger, but also proved able to transfer files to Apple devices. “After creating the world’s first USB-C iPhone, I decided that I needed to balance the chaos I created by making the opposite invention. It was a complex modification that required some out-of-the-box thinking,” said the engineer.

In an interview with the website Engadget, Pillonel explained that, despite having made the change in less time, the modification to the device was not simple. According to him, it was necessary to make the Lightning cable believe it was plugged into an Apple device. “The whole thing has to fit inside the phone, which is another challenge in itself,” he explained.



Pillonel seems more excited to show how the modification was made than to re-sell the phone at auction. The dismay about monetizing the device is both the lesser appeal of Android with Lightning and the false bids received after putting the USB-C iPhone up for auction on eBay.

The video showing the cell phone transformation step by step should be posted soon. The Galaxy A51 with Lightning will enter the engineer’s personal collection.

