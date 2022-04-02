European Union warns China about support for Russia – News

On Friday, the European Union asked China not to help Russia evade Western sanctions imposed on it due to the invasion of ukrainewhich would “severely damage China’s reputation” and affect Beijing’s economic relations with Europe.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on behalf of the Member States of the European Union, met, via videoconference, with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, and then with President Xi Jinping.

“This will seriously damage China’s reputation here in Europe”, where “companies look at how countries position themselves”, said Van der Leyen, at the end of the videoconference with the Chinese president.

“No European citizen will understand support for Moscow, which would strengthen its capabilities to continue its war” in Ukraine, added von der Leyen, who was sitting next to Charles Michel.





“We hope that China will realize the importance of its international image and the economic relationship between China and the European Union,” Michel said, without further details.

Beijing has so far avoided condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and expressed its “rock solid” friendship with Moscow in early March.





“Strategic Calculation”

“Europeans seek to influence the strategic calculation of Chinese leaders, highlighting the economic cost they would suffer in case of concrete support for Russia”, explained Grzegorz Stec, from the German institute Merics, before the videoconference.

“China’s controversial reactions are a way of being on the Russian side without paying the price. Without more pressure, it will bring more help to Putin,” said German ecologist MEP Reinhard Butikofer.

However, the European Union it is a prisoner of its strong interdependence with Beijing: the bloc absorbs 15% of the Asian giant’s exports, which supplies it with manufactured goods and essential components.

China also buys 10% of EU exports, being a key market especially for German industry. Under the stimulus of Berlin, the bloc and China signed an ambitious investment agreement at the end of 2020.

But its ratification is frozen by European sanctions to punish forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, which Beijing has denied, and the communist regime’s reprisals against European lawmakers and investigators.

And this was recently joined by China’s blockade of imports from Lithuania after that Baltic country allowed the opening of an official representation of Taiwan.

“The danger is that China ‘oversells’ its neutrality to obtain concessions, such as the reactivation of negotiations on the investment agreement”, warns Valérie Niquet, from the Foundation for Strategic Research.





an illusory idea

Last Wednesday (30), in Beijing, the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, obtained a reaffirmation of the “unlimited” friendship of the two countries with the United States in the name of a new “multipolar world order”, a vision that awakens the West’s disquiet in the face of the emergence of a hostile “authoritarian” bloc.

“The idea of ​​untying China from Russia is illusory: when the war in Ukraine ends, the attention of the United States will turn, primarily and not in a friendly spirit, to China, which is why it has an interest in maintaining its cooperation” with its neighbor, says Sylvie Bermann, former French ambassador to Moscow and Beijing.





China is not the only country of international importance that does not condemn Moscow. Neither do India, South Africa, Pakistan and Brazil.

For Beijing, the Europeans allowed themselves to be dragged into a conflict instigated by the United States, which demonstrated the weaknesses of the West.

Heavily dependent on Russian gas, “Europe may have shot itself in the foot by joining US sanctions”, warns the Chinese nationalist newspaper Global Times, which refuses to link Brussels-Beijing relations to the crisis between Europeans and Moscow for cause of Ukraine.



