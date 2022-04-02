Exercise vs. Physical Activity: What’s the Difference and How It Helps Your Health – 01/04/2022

Having a more physically active life doesn’t just depend on radical changes in routine, like running 5 km or going through the gym turnstile every day. It is possible to mix physical exercises – which are the most systematic actions – with physical activities, which do not always require strenuous effort, but also have a function.

“Any movement you do with your body is a physical activity. Getting out of bed, washing dishes, sweeping the house, brushing your teeth, showering, climbing stairs, going to the supermarket, going to work”, explains Rodrigo Cardoso Porto, cardiologist and sports doctor at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. Physical exercise, according to the specialist, is a regulated and systematized physical activity. “It has a focus and an objective to be achieved. It is different from being physically active”, points out the sports doctor.

Thus, anyone who moves is practicing a physical activity, and even the habit of going for a walk with the dog is a way to keep the body active. But it is worth mentioning that it takes a certain frequency and intensity to actually bring health benefits.

“Walking the dog stopping at each step for the dog to pee is not the same as walking the dog in a park, for example, keeping a faster pace,” explains the doctor.

Having this regularity is key to preventing and controlling cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancer, as well as reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. It also slows cognitive decline, improves memory and boosts brain health.

“Both exercise and physical activity will promote health, improve the level of physical and mental well-being, in addition to reducing the level of these diseases and even falls, when we think of the frail elderly, for example”, says Porto. “If you are a physically active person and, in your routine, you include the practice of daily physical exercise, you increase this protection and have a greater gain in your health.”

right amount

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 60% of the world’s population is sedentary – and with the covid-19 pandemic and social isolation, the numbers could be higher. “This is a very high number. If we think about the number of people who are increasingly developing metabolic, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative diseases, and if we compare this with the number of sedentary people, we begin to realize that this is no coincidence, there is a great correlation”, says the cardiologist.

According to WHO statistics, one in four adults (and four in five adolescents) do not practice enough physical activity. Therefore, in November 2020, the entity published new guidelines to combat sedentary lifestyle and started to recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week for adults, and an average of 60 minutes per day. for children and teenagers.

Seniors aged 65 and over are also on the list, and should also include movements that focus on balance and coordination to strengthen muscle and help prevent falls.

A study at Columbia University, in the United States, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, concluded that the minimum amount of physical activity needed to compensate for a full day of sitting is at least 30 minutes a day or 3:30 hours a week. The researchers evaluated 8,000 adults aged 45 and over and observed that if you get up from your chair for half an hour and use that time to exercise – even at low intensity – the risk of health problems is reduced by 17%. . And if that physical activity changes to moderate or vigorous, the benefits reach a 35% reduction in risks.

“This study brings very practical data on people’s routine. It does not clarify whether these 30 minutes have to be of continuous activity or if they can be divided. But other studies show that activities can be done at different times of the day. to move”, says Porto.

step measurement

According to the cardiologist, there are other ways to measure how much physical activity we do, such as monitoring the number of steps we take per day. “If a person walks from 7,500 to 10,000 steps a day, they already enter a non-sedentary field. If they practice these 30 minutes of activities a day, they also reduce the risk of diseases”.

Porto also cites a Chinese study published in 2019 that points out that if people do strength/weight-training physical activity one to three times a week, the lifetime risk of death from cardiovascular disease, from all causes, regardless of performance aerobics, reduces between 40% and 70%.

“You don’t have to be an Olympic athlete, as long as it’s a good intensity for the person. The results are good regardless of the performance”, he says.

Another factor that the specialist draws attention is the loss of muscle mass from the age of 40 – which may reflect on an elderly person without strength in the future, with a greater risk of falls, fractures, osteoporosis.

“A sedentary person loses up to 0.5% of muscle mass a year. When you start adding up, in 10 years he lost 5% of his mass. In 20 years, 10% of his muscle weight was gone. That 10% of loss may not seem like much, but within Medicine we know that this is a very large number when we talk about risk of diseases and reduced quality of life for the elderly”, he said.

Physical activity and covid-19

According to Porto, a meta-analysis evaluated 64 studies that verified differences in patterns of physical activity and sedentary lifestyle before and during the covid-19 pandemic. In the results, a significant drop in the level of physical activity was found in all groups of participants. “From those who did light activities, to those who did moderate and intense exercises,” he says.

According to the doctor, the results correlated this drop in physical activities with the increase in metabolic, cardiovascular and psychiatric diseases during the pandemic.

“What I recommend is that physical exercise be included in the person’s daily routine. This will have a very large impact on comorbidities and on the quality of life in old age. We solve most health problems through physical activity of a in general. A sedentary lifestyle has a very negative impact on people’s health”, concluded the doctor.