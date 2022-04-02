First Chinese GPU announced with League of Legends 1080p demo

Moore Threads was founded in October 2020 and the following year already announced that it would be the first company in China to manufacture “full-featured” graphics cards. This week, the company officially announced its first two cards: the MTT S60 for PCs and workstations and the MTT S2000 for servers. Both are based on 12nm GPUs with MUSA architecture and the MTT S50 was demonstrated at the event with a League of Legends match in 1080p.

















Zhang Jianzhong, founder and CEO of Moore Threads, is a former global vice president of NVDIA and GM in China, having been deeply involved in the graphics card market for 15 years. Using his expertise and strong support team, he could end up revolutionizing the Chinese graphics card market: Check out the specifications of the new Moore Threads boards:

A good benchmark for the MTT S60 with 6 TFLOPs of performance, the Xbox One X performed similarly in 2017. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 also had a similar metric, at approximately 6.5 TFLOPs. According to reports from the launch event, this card has four major processing engines: graphics, artificial intelligence, video and physics.

As part of the launch presentation, there was a wide variety of demos displayed. For the graphics rendering engine demo, Moore Threads showed a game of League of Legends running on an MTT S60. It’s not the most demanding game, but players will be happy to know that advanced features like global lighting, spatiotemporal anti-aliasing, physical rendering, soft shadows, reflections, and volumetric light are supported. The title ran at 1080p, but we don’t know anything about the graphics quality or average frame rate. It’s also worth remembering that LoL’s official recommended specs are pretty low – for smooth gaming, Riot only recommends an Nvidia GeForce 560 or AMD Radeon HD 6950 or better (specs updated July 2021). Moving on to AI, MUSA-based graphics cards can support various conventional AI frameworks, such as those for accelerating visual processing, audio processing, natural language processing, and more. Video processing happens with what is called an intelligent multimedia engine. It is claimed that it is capable of supporting 8K codec and is compatible with AV1 codec for cloud conferencing, live streaming and more. Last but not least, the physics engine, dubbed Alphacore, works with tools like Unity, Houdini, and Unreal to accelerate the realistic movement of complex structures and materials.