First gameplay of the game may have appeared on the internet

An alleged GTA 6 gameplay has been leaked

If you’re a video game fan, you’ve probably played one of the titles in the series GTA gives Rockstar Games. These open world action games are some of the best ever made, although sadly it’s been about 9 years since we got a new title. “GTA V” has been around since 2013 and continues to be re-released, while “GTA: Online” receives several updates.

This frustrated the players to the point where they didn’t even think that “GTA 6” it’s real. However, recently the rockstar confirmed that it is working on the development of the new game in the franchise. Since then, fans have been waiting to know when the game will be announced with an official trailer. The latest rumors surrounding the game have to do with development progress and roughly when fans will actually be able to play it. Now, an alleged gameplay has just been leaked.

According to the channel YouTube from SanInPlay, a Brazilian employee of Rockstar, sent a video to a friend via Whatsapp and ended up leaking possible scenarios of the GTA 6. In the images we can see incredible graphics, something that will certainly be impressive in the game as well as its size.

In related news, leaker Chris Klippel, who has accurately leaked Rockstar Games news in the past, believes there is a chance that Grand Theft Auto 6 have its proper reveal by the end of the year as the game’s development is progressing well. However, that doesn’t mean fans should expect to play the game anytime soon.

Klippel believes that the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 It won’t be until late 2024, even with the game reportedly progressing well behind the scenes. So while it’s still some time before Grand Theft Auto fans get to play the next game in the beloved franchise, at least there’s some light at the end of the tunnel and they have a general idea of ​​when they can expect to hear more about it.

Of course, it is always possible that the various leaks and rumors of Grand Theft Auto 6 may be false, even those from reliable sources. As with any video game leak or rumor, it’s best for fans to take the information about GTA 6 with a huge questioning until Rockstar Games itself decides to release more information.

Check out the video on YouTube below: