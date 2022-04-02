Germany authorizes shipment of 56 old tanks to Ukraine – DW – 01/04/2022

Germany’s government has authorized the deployment of 56 tanks to Ukraine that could be used to fight Russian troops who have invaded the country, amid repeated criticism from Ukrainian officials that Berlin was not providing sufficient military support to Kiev.

The military vehicles are of the PbV-501 type and originally belonged to the Armed Forces of former communist East Germany. In the late 1990s, they were passed on to Sweden, which then sold them to a company in the Czech Republic, which now intends to sell them to Kiev, according to the newspaper. Welt am Sonntag.

The PbV-501s are equipped with cannons and machine guns and are not expected to be delivered to Ukraine immediately, as they require repairs and overhauls that will still take a few weeks.

Any country that wants to export German-made military vehicles and weapons needs Berlin’s approval, according to local law. The approval was confirmed by a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense this Friday (01/04).

Pressure to send more weapons

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany was reluctant to allow the export of lethal weapons to Kiev, on the grounds that it had been its long-standing policy not to export such equipment to conflict areas. Germany is the fourth largest arms exporter in the world.

After the invasion, Berlin changed its stance and authorized the supply of heavy weapons to the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued to ask Western countries, including Germany, to send more weapons to his country. And the Ukrainian government prepared a list of military equipment it needed to fight Russia.

Last week, Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin, Andriy Melnyk, told the newspaper Bild that it was “very frustrating” that the German federal government had given no response on this list.

Possible purchase of 300 million euros

Germany initially chose to supply Ukraine with weapons such as surface-to-air missiles and anti-tank weapons that were in the stockpiles of the Bundeswehr, the German Armed Forces, rather than involving the country’s war industries in the production and delivery of new weapons. But on Tuesday, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that “the situation in our Armed Forces does not allow us to supply an unlimited amount.”

On Wednesday, the newspaper Die Welt published that Germany’s largest arms producer, Rheinmetall, sent the German government on February 28 a list of weapons worth 510 million euros (R$ 2.6 billion) that could be supplied immediately to Ukraine. The communication was sent the day after the German government decided that it would allow the export of arms to the country.

according to Die Welt, this week, a month after the proposal was sent, the German government would have given the green light to the order of 300 million euros (R$ 1.5 billion) in weapons, which would include mortars, rocket launchers, ballistic vests and helmets. . According to the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Federal Security Council of Germany has yet to approve the purchase. It is not yet clear in whose name the contract would be signed, nor who would pay for the weapons.

Ukrainian Ambassador’s Criticism

On Monday, the German Defense Minister said that Germany was Ukraine’s second-biggest arms supplier, but had to backtrack. Two days later, the ministry’s spokesman, David Helmbold, said that Germany would be the second exporter in terms of exported weight, not in value. He also stated that he “thought” that, under the criterion of value, Germany would be the third largest arms exporter to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin refuted. “The Ukrainians want Germany to be among our top three arms suppliers, as it is the fourth largest exporter in the world. At the moment, unfortunately, it is miles away from that,” Melnyk told Bild.

bl (ots)