Government invests another R$ 120 million in the third phase of the Advance in Health program

In his last act as governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite announced, this Thursday (3/31), another R$ 120 million in investments in the health area through the third phase of the Advance in Health program. Of this amount, R$ 100 million will be allocated to the renovation and expansion of Basic Health Units (UBSs) included in the Bem Cuidar Network (RBC), in 76 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, and R$ 20 million in the Rio Grande do Sul hospital network, benefiting 28 institutions.

“Each one of the stages was pulling new projects. Municipalities were not used to thinking about projects and seeking support because they had no expectation that the State would be able to support reforms and new equipment. You came to Porto Alegre to demand that what was owed be paid and we went further. We managed to contribute another R$ 120 million in this third phase, investing in prevention and primary care and also in high complexity”, explained the governor.

Adding up the three stages of the program, the government has already guaranteed R$ 469.1 million in resources from the Treasury for the improvement of health services in all regions of the state. The amount is intended for works and acquisition of equipment for the qualification of the hospital network, pharmaceutical assistance and basic health units. It is the largest investment ever made in health in the state in the last 20 years.





Arita said that Rede Bem Cuidar was prioritized at this stage of the Advance as it is an innovative policy – Photo: Gustavo Mansur/Piratini Palace



“We worked hard to make this new stage of the Advance program concrete. We prioritize the Rede Bem Cuidar, an innovative policy that will leave a legacy in the public health of the State. Another priority was the hospital network, as we saw, when traveling through Rio Grande do Sul, how much the expansion works and new equipment are decisive. The hallmark of this government will be the good policies that value the promotion of health”, highlighted the Secretary of Health, Arita Bergmann.

In this step of the Advance, the resources will be applied to the qualification of the urgency and emergency network and in the maternal-infant network, that is, in the emergency care, maternity and neonatal Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of hospitals. In the case of the UBSs, those that joined the Bem Cuidar Network and had not yet been included were chosen, according to population cut and submission of proposal according to the program’s public notices. Each municipality will receive up to BRL 350,000 for the expansion of the structure and up to BRL 200,000 for renovation.

“This is the legacy we left. From a state that could not pay the salary of civil servants and service providers on time and that had increased rates to a state that has already invested R$ 6.3 billion with state resources in all strategic areas of the government”, said Leite, when he said goodbye to the governorship of Rio Grande do Sul.

THIRD PHASE OF ADVANCE IN HEALTH

hospital network

BRL 100 million for 28 hospitals

Well Caring Network

BRL 20 million for 76 municipalities

BRL 3.1 million in the renovation of 21 UBSs

BRL 16.9 million in the renovation and expansion of 55 UBSs

R$ 3.05 million in counterpart of the municipalities



Historic

In September of last year, the State government launched Advance in Health, an investment plan of R$ 249.7 million until the end of 2022 for works and acquisition of equipment for the qualification of the hospital network, pharmaceutical assistance and basic health units in Rio Grande do Sul.

In January, Leite announced the second stage of the program, with an investment of R$ 99.4 million. The second phase expanded the qualification of care by the Unified Health System (SUS) in the hospital network, in basic health units and in pharmaceutical care in all regions of the State.

Of the R$349.1 million in the first two phases, 72% have already been committed and 28% are still available. With this third stage, the State will have invested R$ 469.1 million in health this year.

ADVANCE IN HEALTH IN NUMBERS

87 hospitals in 70 municipalities | BRL 344.1 million

Stage 1 – 15 hospitals, BRL 177.5 million

Stage 2 – 39 hospitals, BRL 66.6 million

Stage 3 – 28 hospitals, BRL 100 million

Rede Bem Cuidar RS | BRL 64.2 million

Stage 1 – BRL 31.4 million

Stage 2 – BRL 12.8 million

Stage 3 – BRL 20 million

Pharmacy Care+ Program | BRL 41 million

Stage 1 – BRL 21 million

Stage 2 – BRL 20 million

SES infrastructure

Stage 1 – BRL 19.8 million

ADVANCE PROGRAM

The initiative is part of Advance, a transversal program launched in June of last year and which started to involve the initiatives with which the government intends to accelerate economic growth and increase the quality of services provided to the population. More than R$ 6.3 billion in State resources have already been contributed.

Advance in Health is part of Advance for People, one of the three axes of the program that brings together actions focused on the provision of public services in the areas of health, education, social action, security and culture. The other axes are Advancing in Growth and Advancing with Sustainability.

Presentation on the Advance in Health program.