Green iPhone 13 enters pre-sale in Brazil along with SE 2022 | Cell phone

Smartphones can now be ordered through the company’s official online store. Shipping starts next Friday (8).

2 of 3 iPhone 13 Mini on the left and iPhone 13 on the right with a glossy green back — Photo: Handout/Apple iPhone 13 Mini on the left and iPhone 13 on the right with a bright green back — Photo: Handout/Apple

It is worth remembering that iPhone 13 and other variants with the new green hue have exactly the same hardware as the models revealed in September 2021.

The price is also the same in the official store:

Green iPhone 13 for R$ 7,599

iPhone 13 Mini green for R$ 6,374

Alpine green iPhone 13 Pro for R$9,176 (also seen for R$7,588 on Amazon)

Alpine green iPhone 13 Pro Max for R$ 10,142

The shades of green change depending on the version chosen. The iPhone 13 Mini and the traditional iPhone 13 have a glossy green back and a matte camera module. The reverse is true for the Pro models: iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a matte green back and a glossy lens array.

The new green iPhones feature the Apple A15 Bionic chip, the company’s fastest. Also new is the Cinema Mode feature, which uses technology to change the focus of the lens during video recordings. The feature allows you to capture more professional videos with the super blurry background.

Check out the summary about the iPhone 13

It’s not the first time Apple has released a new iPhone color months after the product’s original arrival. In April last year, the company started selling the purple version of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in Brazil. The strategy behind the action is to regain customer interest in products that have already been launched.

3 of 3 iPhone SE 2022 is available in three different colors — Photo: Handout/Apple iPhone SE 2022 is available in three different colors — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The newly released iPhone SE 2022 was unveiled in March along with the green iPhone 13 and is available for reservation on Apple’s website, with shipments scheduled for next Friday (8). The device fulfills the role of being Apple’s “budget cell phone”.

The smartphone repeats the design of the iPhone 8, with Touch ID and a 4.7-inch screen. The big news is access to the high-speed 5G network and the presence of the A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13.

The iPhone SE 2022 is sold in the national market for prices starting from R$4,199 in three color options: white, black and red.