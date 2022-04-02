Half of Brazilians do not wear seat belts in the back seat, says IBGE





The accident involving former BBB Rodrigo Mussi in the early hours of Thursday (31), in São Paulo, reinforced the importance of wearing a seat belt in the back seat of the car. The influencer was in an app transport vehicle that crashed into the back of a truck.

The second eliminated from BBB 22 was not wearing a seat belt and suffered multiple fractures and a head trauma. Rodrigo underwent surgery and his condition is stable, according to the influencer’s team.

Photo: Playback / Instagram Rodrigo is no exception in not wearing a seat belt in the back seat. According to the most recent edition of the National Health Survey (PNS), carried out by the IBGE in 2019 and released in 2021, only 54.6% of Brazilians say they always wear a seat belt when sitting in the back of the car. In the front seats, the habit is 79.4% of respondents.

The National Department of Infrastructure and Transport, of the Federal Government, emphasizes that in Brazil the seat belt is mandatory in all cars offered for sale since 1968. The obligation for drivers and passengers on all roads in the national territory was sanctioned by Law nº 9,503, the Brazilian Traffic Code, on September 23, 1997.

In the back seat, according to the Department, passengers have a false sense of security because they imagine they are protected by the front seats and away from the windshield. However, this is not true. “The force that a person receives in a crash is something like 35 times their weight. With such a force, there is no seat that can stop it. The result is the back passenger crushing the person sitting in front and seriously injured,” the note reads.

In Rodrigo’s case, according to the ambulance driver who rescued the former BBB, as the collision was in the front of the car, he was found inside the vehicle, on his knees behind the seat.

Previously, the first information said that the influencer would have been thrown from the car.

read more about Brazil in iBahia.com and follow the Portal on Google News.